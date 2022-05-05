4.5-cr fine imposed on EESL for theft of 5,500 street lights

LUCKNOW The executive committee of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation has imposed a fine of ₹4.5 crore on Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) for theft of 5,500 street lights by its staff.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

EESL is promoted by the ministry of power as a joint venture company of four central public sector undertakings – NTPC Limited, PFC Limited, REC Limited and Powergrid Corporation of India Limited. It is currently looking after the work of street lights in Lucknow.

The amount will be deducted from the bill of the company. If the theft of street lights continues, the company would be blacklisted and an FIR would be lodged, warned mayor Sanyukta Bhatia.

She said, “Around 5,500 LED lights have been stolen. The LMC has lodged six FIRs in this regard. Some residents also lodged FIRs in various police stations. During inquiry, the employees revealed that the lights were removed at the behest of company officials.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}