₹4.5-cr fine imposed on EESL for theft of 5,500 street lights
LUCKNOW The executive committee of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation has imposed a fine of ₹4.5 crore on Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) for theft of 5,500 street lights by its staff.
EESL is promoted by the ministry of power as a joint venture company of four central public sector undertakings – NTPC Limited, PFC Limited, REC Limited and Powergrid Corporation of India Limited. It is currently looking after the work of street lights in Lucknow.
The amount will be deducted from the bill of the company. If the theft of street lights continues, the company would be blacklisted and an FIR would be lodged, warned mayor Sanyukta Bhatia.
She said, “Around 5,500 LED lights have been stolen. The LMC has lodged six FIRs in this regard. Some residents also lodged FIRs in various police stations. During inquiry, the employees revealed that the lights were removed at the behest of company officials.”
-
LMC allocates ₹15 cr budget for 151-ft-high Lakshman statue
LUCKNOW Just eight months from the civic elections, the executive committee of Lucknow Municipal Corporation has passed a budget of ₹15 crore for the installation of the 151-ft-high statue of the younger brother of Lord Ram, Lord Lakshman. The proposal was passed last year in March, but the budget for the same was released this year. Sculptors from various parts of India have been contacted for the work, mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said.
-
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest bypoll from Champawat
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will contest the upcoming assembly by-election from the Champawat seat, announced the BJP on Thursday. The voting will take place on May 31 and the results will be declared on June 3.
-
Delhi Police release sketch of man who 'molested' 2 girls inside MCD school
The Delhi Police on Thursday released the sketch of a man who barged into a primary school run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and sexually assaulted two eight-year-old students. The police said, “continuous efforts are on to arrest the accused soon”. The Delhi Commission for Women on Wednesday served notice to the police as well as the East Delhi Municipal Corporation over the alleged molestation of two primary school girl students.
-
Taste of Life: Sakhubai could never forget litchi gifted by “James saheb”
The relationship between memory and history is an interesting one. Memory attaches itself to sites and visuals. History attaches itself to events. Together they help forge a narrative of the past. Sakhubai Jagtap then was eighty-one years old. Her husband was employed as a cook in an eatery which had shut down in the 1960s. Sakhubai had raised her five children while working at a private dispensary. Sakhubai remembered her father's employer as “James saheb”.
-
Delhi CM says subsidy on electricity to become optional from October 1
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday the Aam Aadmi Party would subsidy on electricity to only those citizens of the national capital who would want the same. Kejriwal made the announcement while virtually launching the Delhi Startup Policy. Stating that the Delhi cabinet had passed the Delhi Startup Policy, the AAP convener said, “We are committed towards making Delhi into a startup capital of India.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics