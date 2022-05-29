RS polls: BJP reveals six names, keeps suspense on over two

LUCKNOW: A former lawmaker from Gorakhpur, who resisted overtures from the opposition after vacating his seat for chief minister Yogi Adityanath to contest, a former U.P. BJP chief from Meerut, an OBC (Yadav) woman who left preparations for her IAS mains to work the underprivileged in Gorakhpur, an OBC member from the riverine community and the women’s wing vice president from east U.P. were among the six candidates named by the BJP on Sunday evening for the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With this announcement, the party has kept up the suspense on the two remaining names. The BJP is widely expected to field 8 candidates. With 273 lawmakers in U.P. assembly, the BJP and allies were in a position to ensure outright win of 7 candidates and still be left with a few surplus votes to help push for the win of its eighth candidate, party leaders said.

“Probably the party is contemplating whether or not to retain a couple of existing RS members whose term is expiring or name new candidates with an eye on the 2024 LS polls. A phased announcement reflects that,” a BJP leader said, adding that the names reflected chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s growing clout within the BJP after the party bucked anti-incumbency to emerge triumphant in the 2022 U.P. polls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since 2016, when the BJP forced a contest by supporting an independent candidate, the ruling party has used these elections to make a political point, the reason why there is much speculation on the party’s game plan behind a phased announcement, political observers concede.

Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, the popular former lawmaker from Gorakhpur (urban) seat, on which the BJP got chief minister Yogi Adityanath to contest, was rewarded for foregoing his claim on a seat he had been representing for two decades.

Agarwal, who had resisted overtures from the opposition Samajwadi Party to contest from the seat against Adityanath, had tweeted his picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. on March 25 (the day when Yogi 2.0 government took shape) Ever since, he had been regularly praising the BJP leadership in U.P. and at the Centre. “His gesture after vacating his seat in these high-stake polls for U.P. CM was appreciated by the BJP leadership,” party leaders admitted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Laxmikant Bajpai, who was the UP BJP chief when the party won 71 seats from the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls but was subsequently side-lined after his surprise defeat in the 2017 U.P. polls from Meerut, has also been named a candidate.

In 2022 U.P. polls Bajpai had made a comeback of sorts and was made the head of the committee for new joining.

Baburam Nishad, an OBC from riverine community who was the chairman of the Backward Class Finance and Development Corporation, a post that came with the status of minister of state in the previous Yogi government, too has found a place in the list. Baburam had earlier snubbed BJP’s ally Sanjay Nishad over his comment that ‘Lord Ram was not the son of Dashrath’, a remark that had riled many in the BJP and the RSS.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two women – Darshana Singh, vice president of the BJP’s women wing who hails from Chandauli in east UP and former lawmaker Sangeeta Yadav, the secretary of BJP women’s wing ,who left her civil services preparations to work among the underprivileged in Chauri Chaura, near Gorakhpur, have also been named for Rajya Sabha polls. Surendra Nagar, from Gautam Budh Nagar, among the five BJP leaders whose RS term was expiring on July 4, has found a place too. Nagar was previously with the SP and had joined the BJP which had named him as its RS candidate.

BJP (255) and allies (18) account for 273 lawmakers in the U.P. assembly, whose members vote in these polls. The Samajwadi Party has already declared three candidates, for whom it has numbers to support an outright win.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SP (111), along with its allies, makes up for 125 lawmakers in the 403-member U.P. assembly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON