RS polls: Jayant files papers as SP-RLD combine candidate

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national president Jayant Chaudhary on Monday filed his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha (RS) polls as a joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and RLD combine from Uttar Pradesh.

Accompanied by former chief minister and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, Chaudhary reached the Vidhan Bhawan in the morning and filed his nomination. The SP and the RLD had an alliance for the 2022 U.P. assembly elections too winning 111 and 8 seats respectively.

SP candidate Javed Ali and SP-supported independent candidate Kapil Sibal have already filed their nominations as the Rajya Sabha candidates from U.P. The Election Commission has fixed May 31 as the last date for the filing of nominations for the RS polls. Polling will be held on June 10 and the votes will be counted the same day.

Talking to media persons after submitting his papers, Jayant Chaudhary said the SP-RLD alliance would continue with full strength. He also expressed his gratitude to Akhilesh Yadav for making him a joint candidate.

“I will try my level best to come up to the expectations of the people of Uttar Pradesh by raising their issues in the Upper House,” he said. Reacting to the U.P. budget 2022-23, the RLD leader said that agriculture, education and rural development had got only peanuts. “It is sad that agriculture sector has got only 2.8% of the total budget spending,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav is believed to have made Jayant the joint candidate only after RLD MLAs met him and convinced him about the need for fielding Jayant as a joint candidate so that the alliance between the two parties could continue keeping future electoral equations in mind.

The RLD camp, it is said, became upset when media reports started doing rounds on May 25 that after Javed Ali and Kapil Sibal, Dimple Yadav might be the party’s third candidate for the Upper House. On the basis on its numerical strength in the UP Assembly, the SP can send three candidates to the Rajya Sabha.