RS polls: Jayant files papers as SP-RLD combine candidate
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national president Jayant Chaudhary on Monday filed his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha (RS) polls as a joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and RLD combine from Uttar Pradesh.
Accompanied by former chief minister and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, Chaudhary reached the Vidhan Bhawan in the morning and filed his nomination. The SP and the RLD had an alliance for the 2022 U.P. assembly elections too winning 111 and 8 seats respectively.
SP candidate Javed Ali and SP-supported independent candidate Kapil Sibal have already filed their nominations as the Rajya Sabha candidates from U.P. The Election Commission has fixed May 31 as the last date for the filing of nominations for the RS polls. Polling will be held on June 10 and the votes will be counted the same day.
Talking to media persons after submitting his papers, Jayant Chaudhary said the SP-RLD alliance would continue with full strength. He also expressed his gratitude to Akhilesh Yadav for making him a joint candidate.
“I will try my level best to come up to the expectations of the people of Uttar Pradesh by raising their issues in the Upper House,” he said. Reacting to the U.P. budget 2022-23, the RLD leader said that agriculture, education and rural development had got only peanuts. “It is sad that agriculture sector has got only 2.8% of the total budget spending,” he said.
Akhilesh Yadav is believed to have made Jayant the joint candidate only after RLD MLAs met him and convinced him about the need for fielding Jayant as a joint candidate so that the alliance between the two parties could continue keeping future electoral equations in mind.
The RLD camp, it is said, became upset when media reports started doing rounds on May 25 that after Javed Ali and Kapil Sibal, Dimple Yadav might be the party’s third candidate for the Upper House. On the basis on its numerical strength in the UP Assembly, the SP can send three candidates to the Rajya Sabha.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
