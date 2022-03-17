Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

RSS to motivate youths for skill development

Skill development of youths should be done so that the youths may take advantage of job opportunities, said RSS Kashi Prant Karyavah Murali Pal.
RSS Kashi Prant Karyavah Murali Pal addressing a press conference at Vishwa Samvad Kendra in Varanasi
Published on Mar 17, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) would carry out a drive in Kashi region to encourage youths to learn skills and tap the employment opportunities emerging in various sectors in the digital era, said Kashi Prant Karyavah Murali Pal.

Addressing a press conference at Vishwa Samvad Kendra here on Wednesday, Pal said that the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) of the RSS, which met in Gujarat from March 11- 13, had called upon the countrymen, including industrialists and entrepreneurs, to work on an India-centric model of employment generation to achieve the goal of sustainable and inclusive development while strengthening the Indian economy.

He said that it was necessary to increase job opportunities to make India self-reliant and this could be done by generating ample work for youths in agriculture, manufacturing and service sectors. Skill development of youths should be done so that they may take advantage of these opportunities.

Pal said that the ABPS also laid emphasis on human-centred, eco-friendly, labour-intensive, decentralized and equitable distribution of dividends in the Indian economic model.

“Micro, small scale and agro-based industries should be promoted to create employment opportunities for the rural youths. It is imperative to make efforts to adopt new technical and soft skills according to our social situation,” he said.

