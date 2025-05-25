Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Rumours of fire, gas leak lead to stampede-like situation at Shahjahanpur hospital

PTI |
May 25, 2025 08:24 PM IST

Shahjahanpur , Rumours of a fire and gas leak led to a stampede-like situation at the Government Medical College here on Sunday evening as panic-stricken attendants rushed to evacuate patients, officials said.

Eyewitnesses claimed several patients were injured during the commotion, but officials denied it. District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh said an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the circumstances of the death of a patient with lung ailment though it does not appear to be linked to the incident.

The trouble began at around 5 PM when some people in the hospital complained of a gas leak. Singh told PTI that the scare may have been caused by the smell of formalin gas, which is used in medical facilities, possibly leaking from the operation theatre.

“Our fire brigade and police teams reached the spot immediately. No loss of life or injury has been reported,” he said.

A few people also claimed that there was a fire, prompting attendants to rush the patients out of the hospital, resulting in a stampede-like situation, the officials said.

Asked about claims of a patient dying during the incident, Singh said that the patient was suffering from a lung-related ailment and there was no evidence linking the death to the episode.

He said a committee has been formed to investigate the cause of the incident and verify the claims surrounding the patient's death.

Principal of the Government Medical College Rajesh Kumar told PTI that the smell of formalin - a chemical used for anaesthesia and preservation - was detected near the trauma centre's operation theatre.

"We opened the windows and doors to ventilate the area, and the odour dissipated. Meanwhile, a rumour about oxygen leak spread, which caused the panic," he said.

District Fire Officer Dr. B.N. Patel said two fire brigade teams reached the college.

"There was no leakage anywhere in the medical college. A fire in a heap of garbage in the college premises was seen and was doused," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

