Sack MoS home: Akhilesh demands after SIT report on Lakhimpur case

Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, on Wednesday, demanded that union minister of state for home Ajai Mishra Teni should be sacked, immediately, because the SIT report has proved that farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri violence under a conspiracy.

“The truth has come to the fore after the SIT report. If there is any morality left in BJP, then it should immediately sack the minister of state for home,” the SP chief said.

Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra is the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed on October 3. The minister’s son has since been arrested, along with others.

On the second day of his Vijay Rath Yatra in Jaunpur, Akhilesh addressed a huge crowd and alleged that it was people in BJP who hatched the conspiracy to crush the farmers to death.

“As the election dates approach, the anger against BJP will increase. Fearing defeat, BJP leaders from other states will also come to Uttar Pradesh but to no avail,” he said.

Akhilesh toured the five assembly constituencies in his ‘Vijay Rath Yatra’ in the second phase of the Jaunpur tour.

He said that huge support to the yatra shows that the people want change in UP.

“With the support of people, the cycle will remove the bull and the bulldozer,” Akhilesh said, adding, ”Every promise made by the BJP has turned out to be a jumla (rhetoric). The BJP’s advertisement is also false. The public will give a befitting reply to the BJP.”

Akhilesh said that inflation and unemployment have increased under the BJP rule. “Today, the income of the public has halved, and the inflation has doubled. BJP’s promise of doubling farmers’ income turned out to be false. A farmer is not even getting the MSP rate for his crop. Unemployment is increasing continuously. This government is anti-poor and anti-farmer,” Akhilesh said.

Akhilesh promised that if the SP comes to power formed after the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, he will give the best law and order to the people of the state.

“Strictest action will be taken against those who break the law. There will be no discrimination against anyone. Roads and mandis will be built. Schools, colleges and hospitals will be opened,” Akhilesh promised.