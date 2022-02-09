Safer Internet Day: It’s time we learnt netiquette to stay safe online

Ever since the Covid pandemic hit us, we shifted to online world to ensure our well-being and also to keep moving personally and professionally. However, we always run the risk of making a mistake that can affect our life.

In such a scenario, it is time to learn netiquette as well, say cyber experts on the Safer Internet Day (celebrated on February 8) while expressing their concern over the rising cases of cybercrime when people, especially teenagers and elderly people, are falling prey to cyber criminals.

“In order to check cybercrime, one first has to first understand how cyber attack happens. It starts with an anonymous link or search of customer care numbers on supportive websites. One must immediately stop doing that as it is our search that lands us in trouble,” says city-based cyber expert and social media strategist Anoop Mishra while issuing a note of caution to the youth.

“One must not download any mobile application that is not permitted by play store and one should must also remain cautious while giving permission,” he adds. “Many times, it is observed that in haste one gives all permission to mobile applications which could land one in trouble. One should always cross check the nature and purpose of permission. For example, there is no point when a gaming mobile application seeks camera permission or access to gallery,” Mishra further says.

Another cyber expert Rachit Tandon too cautions the youth to be selective while posting on social media. “Be selective on what information you post and share on Facebook, twitter and e-mail. Once the information is on internet, it means it is in public domain and is easily accessible to criminals,” says Tandon, an international cyber expert.

He further says the practice of sharing personal information on social networking sites can lead to frequent incidents of cyber defamation, cyber stalking and cyber bullying in the country.

“Remember you are not anonymous and what you write in an e-mail and on a website can be traced back to you. The cyber criminals utilise these pieces of personal information and victimise you,” he adds. “Other common cybercrime trends include phishing, vishing, e-mail hacking to steal the web identity and personal data,” Tandon says.

“Don’t give any confidential information such as password, customer ID, credit/debit card number or PIN and card verification value number to any e-mail request even if the request is from government authorities like income-tax department or any card association company like VISA or Master Card,” he advises senior citizens.

The experts say the fact that the cybercrime is on the rise also reflects in the data of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) as the rate of cybercrime (incidents per lakh people) in the country rose to 3.7 percent in 2020 as compared to 3.3 percent in 2019. Moreover, Uttar Pradesh is on the top in the number of cybercrime cases registered in 2020.

According to NCRB, as many as 4,047 cases of online banking fraud, 1,093 OTP frauds, 1,194 credit/debit card frauds and 2,160 cases of ATM fraud were detected in 2020. As per the NCRB statistics, Uttar Pradesh had the maximum cybercrime cases (11,097) followed by Karnataka (10,741), Maharashtra (5,496), Telangana (5,024) and Assam (3,530) in 2020.