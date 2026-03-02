Saharanpur: Man kills debtor, fakes own death to evade rape trial; 4 arrested

Four men have been arrested in Saharanpur for allegedly conspiring to fake the death of one of them by murdering his debtor and burning the body inside a car to stage a fatal accident, police said on Sunday. Police arrested all four accused near the Badkala flyover on Saturday. (For representation)

The accused were identified as Arjun Singh (23), Robin and Vijay Sagar, all residents of Biharigarh in Saharanpur district, and Shariq, a resident of Uttarakhand. According to police, Arjun, whose death was allegedly staged, is facing trial in a rape case and hatched the plot to evade a possible conviction.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abhinandan Singh said the village head of Chorkhurd informed authorities on February 25 about a burnt car parked between Chorkhurd and Chandpur villages with a charred body inside. A police team reached the spot and identified the vehicle through its damaged number plate and registration details. The car was originally registered in the name of a resident of New Tehri and had been purchased by Arjun on February 16.

Subsequently, Vijay Sagar and Robin approached Gagalhedi police claiming the vehicle belonged to Arjun, who had left home with Robin on February 24 and had since gone missing.

Following investigation after the registration of the case, police arrested all four accused near the Badkala flyover on Saturday. During questioning, Arjun allegedly confessed that in 2024, he had worked as a driver at a beauty parlour in Dehradun, where a woman employee filed a rape case against him at the Dalanwala police station. He also revealed that he had spent about six months in jail and feared life imprisonment if convicted, officials said.

Investigators further revealed that Arjun had lent money at interest during the Covid-19 lockdown and that Rohit, a resident of Mohammadpur Kandhela village, owed him about ₹1.7 lakh. Nursing a grudge over the unpaid debt, Arjun allegedly conspired with Robin and Shariq — whom he met in jail — to kill Rohit and pass off the body as his own.

On February 24, the accused allegedly intoxicated Rohit, strangled him with a muffler, placed the body in the driver’s seat, tampered with the vehicle to simulate an accident, and set it on fire after pouring petrol. Arjun reportedly suffered minor burns. He later cut his hair, used a SIM card issued in another person’s name, and allegedly asked his brother to file a missing person complaint to strengthen the false narrative, officials said, adding further investigation was underway.