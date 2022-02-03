Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Saints give a call to re-elect Yogi as UP CM
Urging people of the five poll-bound states, including UP, to ensure over 70 per cent voting in the forthcoming assembly elections, the saints urged them to elect a government that protected the culture and ethos of Hindu religion.
The call was given at the ‘Sant Sammelan’ held in Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s camp in Ashok Singhal auditorium at the ongoing Magh Mela-2022 (Sourced)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 11:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: In the run up to the state assembly elections, prominent saints and seers on Thursday gave a call to the Hindu community to re-elect Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The call was given at the ‘Sant Sammelan’ held in Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s camp in Ashok Singhal auditorium at the ongoing Magh Mela-2022. Jagadguru Jyothishpeethadheeshwar Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati presided over the event.

Saraswati said that after Ayodhya and Kashi, Mathura too was on agenda. The government should also enact a uniform civil code, he maintained.

They added that the saints would launch a campaign in different parts of the state to help elect a government that would save the values and traditions of Hindu religion.

Apart from Ram Temple in Ayodhya, they said the focus should be on the protection of cows and religious conversion. They demanded that Hindu temples and matts across the country should be freed from government control.

