Salary ‘scam’: Appointments of 403 X-ray technicians under lens

LUCKNOW A unique ‘systematic withdrawal plan’ scam has come to fore in the health department wherein monthly salaries were being drawn by six different X-ray technicians since 2016 having almost the same credentials - the same name and other personal details. Records showed six individuals – Arpit Singh, son of Anil Kumar – all listed with identical personal details, working as X-ray technicians in districts including Badaun, Farrukhabad, Balrampur, Hathras and Banda. (Pic for representation)

Officials said these individuals were among over 400 technicians appointed through the Subordinate Services Selection Commission in 2016, with their joining completed in July that year. Since then, they had been drawing salaries on different codes. Four of them shared the same permanent address, while two had different ones.

The revelation has prompted the department to scan appointments of all 403 such technicians. So far, no FIR was lodged in the case, but health department officials said a probe will be conducted to check facts.

Director-general (medical health) Dr Ratan Pal Singh Suman said: “Matching name, father’s name and even the date of birth is possible in rare cases. But matching personal details in multiple cases raises a doubt, and it needs to be checked.”

An X-ray technician used to get around ₹30,000 in 2016 but the current salary has increased to over ₹50,000 a month.

As per data, six employees drawing salaries as X-ray technicians across different districts surfaced with unusual similarities: the same name, father’s name and date of birth.

Records showed six individuals – Arpit Singh, son of Anil Kumar – all listed with identical personal details, working as X-ray technicians in districts including Badaun, Farrukhabad, Balrampur, Hathras and Banda. Each had different enterprise human resource management (eHRMS) and eSalary codes. Four of them shared the same permanent address, while two had separate addresses.

Office bearers of the employees’ association said this appeared to be a sort of job scam and demanded a probe into it.

Ashok Kumar, general secretary of the UP Chikitsa Swasthya Mahasangh – an umbrella body of all organisations in the health sector in UP – on Friday said: “This revelation needs to be probed thoroughly. It appears that a monthly withdrawal system was generated by some people in the department.”

He added, “This is not just a financial, but also a health issue, as it is possible that some untrained individuals may be working in hospitals, just as nurses were caught in Ballia earlier, working on the basis of forged joining letters.”

In Ballia, 53 appointment letters were found fake, after which the health department initiated action, and as the news spread, all defaulter nurses absconded.