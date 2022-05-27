Samajwadi Party likely to field Akhilesh’s wife Dimple Yadav for Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll

The Samajwadi Party (SP) is likely to field former Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav for the Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll scheduled on June 23.

Dimple is the wife of Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav who vacated the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat to retain the Karhal (Mainpuri) assembly seat.

The Election Commission on Wednesday had announced the bypoll schedule for parliamentary and assembly constituencies in five states and Delhi.

Bypolls for the Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held on June 23. The counting of votes will take place on June 26.

It was earlier speculated that the SP may field Dimple Yadav for the Rajya Sabha election scheduled on June 10. But after the SP named its alliance partner Jayant Chaudhary, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief, as its third candidate, those aware of the matter in the party said it’s almost certain that Akhilesh will field Dimple for the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.

“Netaji (Akhilesh’s father and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav) won the Azamgarh seat in 2014 and Akhileshji won it in 2019. It’s only natural for us to want Dimpleji to return to Parliament through Azamgarh. We have already conveyed our desire to Akhileshji that Dimpleji should be fielded from Azamgarh. We will ensure her victory,” said an office-bearer of the SP’s Azamgarh unit.

The SP won all 10 assembly seats in Azamgarh district in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. The BJP could never win the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.

Dimple has contested the Lok Sabha polls four times—twice each during bypolls and general elections. She won twice.

The 44-year-old former Kannauj MP’s maiden attempt to enter the Lok Sabha in 2009 failed when Raj Babbar of the Congress defeated her in the Firozabad Lok Sabha bypoll.

That byelection was held as Akhilesh chose to vacate the Firozabad seat and retained Kannauj.

She won the Kannauj Lok Sabha bypoll unopposed in 2012 when Akhilesh resigned the seat to enter the state legislative council as he had become the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. She then won the same seat in the 2014 general elections but lost it to BJP’s Subrat Pathak in 2019.

Dimple is only woman in UP’s electoral history to have been elected unopposed in a Lok Sabha election.

In 2012, no political party had nominated a candidate against her in Kannauj and two independents withdrew their nominations.

Akhilesh Yadav visited Azamgarh in late March and sought the consent of the SP’s Azamgarh outfit before resigning the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat within a few days.

There is speculation that the SP may field someone from senior party leader and Rampur MLA Azam Khan’s family in a bid to retain the Rampur Lok Sabha seat.

Azam vacated the Rampur Lok Sabha seat and retained his Rampur (Sadar) assembly seat which he won in the 2022 UP assembly polls.

