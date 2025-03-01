Sambhal violence: Judicial panel intensifies probe, records 29 statements

A three-member judicial inquiry commission constituted by the state government to investigate the violence in Sambhal in November last year arrived in the city on Friday. Statements from locals, officials and other government employees who were present at the scene during the unrest were recorded. Members of a judicial commission during their first day of Sambhal visit on Friday (Sourced)

The commission will continue recording the statements at the PWD guest house on Saturday.

On its first day, the commission recorded the statements from officials and other employees of the local administration, police and the health department. Written information was gathered regarding the injured persons and police personnel injured during the violence. Statements from 29 individuals were recorded, a member of the probe committee confirmed.

Among those who provided statements were additional district magistrate (AGM) Pradeep Kumar Verma, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, employees of the district hospital, and common citizens. Statements from lawyers associated with the Shahi Jama Masjid survey case were also recorded.

The violence in Sambhal erupted during the survey on November 24. In this incident, five people died, while 29 police personnel and several others were injured. Rioters opened fire on the police and engaged in arson and vandalism. Due to the gravity of the situation, a three-member judicial inquiry commission was established.

The three-member commission consists of retired judge Devendra Arora as its chairman, retired IPS officer and former DGP AK Jain and retired IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad. On Saturday, statements from the district magistrate, superintendent of police, and other officials will be recorded.

Commission member AK Jain said, “Statements from 29 individuals, including the ADM, doctors, and lawyers, have been recorded. These statements were taken from the individuals who had submitted affidavits or petitions to the commission. Those who are yet to provide their statements will do so on Saturday.”

Painting will erase evidence of temple: Petitioner

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who filed a petition in a court claiming that the Sambhal Jama Masjid was originally Harihar Temple, also presented his statement before the commission. Speaking to the media, Jain mentioned that he had informed the commission that the survey had not been completed on November 19, which is why it was resumed on November 24.

The police managed the situation by using tear gas shells, and after the survey, the team was escorted to a police station under police supervision. When questioned about slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” being raised while the survey team was heading towards the police station, Jain responded that if anyone had evidence of him chanting slogans, they should present it then.

He further stated that the Jama Masjid Committee was seeking permission for the painting and renovation of the structure to erase the evidence of the temple.