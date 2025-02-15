Sambhal violence: Police announce reward, seek public help on ‘mystery man’

Clueless about an unidentified instigator of November 2024 violence, Sambhal Police have now put up his posters at many places in the district. The posters with the photograph say anyone who helps identify this man will be given a cash reward and their identity will also be kept confidential. Police said after the accused’s arrest, it will be investigated whether he joined the crowd on someone’s instructions or was part of a larger conspiracy with others. (Sourced)

Confirming it, Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said on November 24 morning, when the Jama Masjid survey was underway, a crowd started gathering there. At that time, the accused, wearing spectacles, a cap, and bearing a beard, raised religious slogans and gestured to some people from behind to come forward. He then instigated an attack on the police, the cop added.

“The video of the accused emerged right after the violence, but the team has not yet been able to determine who he was or where he came from. Hence, posters have been put up in public places,” the SP said. He said after the accused’s arrest, it will be investigated whether he joined the crowd on someone’s instructions or was part of a larger conspiracy with others.

The posters with headline ‘search’ put up at several places in the city mention, “The public is hereby informed that this person was involved in the Sambhal Jama Masjid violence whose name and address have not been verified. The person who provides information about the above individual will be rewarded appropriately, and their name will be kept confidential.”

The CUG mobile numbers of the Kotwali police station house officer and the deputy superintendent of police Sambhal have also been given in the posters.

Meanwhile, posters of 74 accused of the violence that were put up around the community health centre, Hospital Chowk and Chandosi Chowk in Sambhal on Thursday and Friday were allegedly removed by anti-social elements hours after on Friday itself.

However, police are investigating those involved in it. “There are CCTV cameras installed at the location of this incident. After scanning the CCTV footage, it will become clear as to who are responsible for removing the posters. Strict action will be taken against them,” said ASP, Sambhal, Shirsh Chandra.