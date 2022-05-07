Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas: DM assures help to solve all local issues in Mohanlalganj

District administration on Saturday observed ‘Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas’ at Mohanlalganj tehsil here on Saturday. District magistrate Abhishek Prakash himself led the programme aimed to address the local issues and assured all possible help to the residents. The DM also inspected the cow shelter and directed the officials to carry out a plantation drive at the cow shelter and make other basic facilities available there.

“In the Samadhaan Diwas, we addressed the issues of the locals who approached us at the tehsil,” said Abhishek Prakash, district administration. Officials dealt with issues related to land disputes, welfare schemes and housing schemes at the event.

Soon after addressing the issues, the DM also inspected a cow shelter, established at Gaura and took stock of the facilities at the cow shelter. The DM ordered officials to carry out a plantation drive at the cow shelter in order to add some greenery. Besides, he also took stock of the fodder and other edibles being served to the cattle. There are 325 cattle at the shelter.