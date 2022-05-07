Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas: DM assures help to solve all local issues in Mohanlalganj
District administration on Saturday observed ‘Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas’ at Mohanlalganj tehsil here on Saturday. District magistrate Abhishek Prakash himself led the programme aimed to address the local issues and assured all possible help to the residents. The DM also inspected the cow shelter and directed the officials to carry out a plantation drive at the cow shelter and make other basic facilities available there.
“In the Samadhaan Diwas, we addressed the issues of the locals who approached us at the tehsil,” said Abhishek Prakash, district administration. Officials dealt with issues related to land disputes, welfare schemes and housing schemes at the event.
Soon after addressing the issues, the DM also inspected a cow shelter, established at Gaura and took stock of the facilities at the cow shelter. The DM ordered officials to carry out a plantation drive at the cow shelter in order to add some greenery. Besides, he also took stock of the fodder and other edibles being served to the cattle. There are 325 cattle at the shelter.
Over 6 lakh candidates to appear in 67th BPSC prelims exam on May 8
More than six lakh candidates have registered for taking the 67th combined (preliminary) competitive examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission across 1,088 exam centres in the state on Sunday, officials said. In Patna alone, altogether 55,710 candidates will appear in the exam across 83 centres, which will be held in a single shift from 12 pm to 2 pm.
Bihar education minister flags SSA funding, KV issues with Pradhan
Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has flagged a number of issues related to school education in the state in a meeting with union education minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan, who was in Patna primarily to meet chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said. Choudhary, who also holds the parliamentary affairs portfolio, was called at CM's residence after the latter's closed-door meeting with Pradhan ended.
Bihar Speaker asks assembly panels to make field visits to assess govt work
Parliamentary committees of the Bihar Legislative Assembly will now visit all the districts in the state for spot inspection of development projects and initiatives and present their reports, assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, who met heads of all the committees on Friday, said. Every district also has a minister in charge. Chief minister Nitish Kumar himself and Speaker Sinha aren't said to be on best of terms.
Six Nigerians wanted for murder in Mumbai caught at Meghalaya
Shillong Six Nigerian nationals, who are wanted in a murder case at Mumbai, were apprehended by Meghalaya police in Ri Bhoi district on Friday afternoon, officials informed on Saturday. Police informed that the Nigerian nationals were intending to flee India and go to Bangladesh through Dawki on the Indian side of the border. The six Nigerians are booked under various sections of the IPC including 302/364/201/323/143/147/149.
Former Thane Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman and ex-MNS corporator Chavan dies
Ex-MNS corporator and former standing committee chairman of Thane Municipal Corporation, Sudhakar Chavan, 65, died at a private hospital in Thane on Saturday after prolonged illness on Saturday. Chavan was also one of the accused in the Thane-based developer Suraj Parmar suicide case. He is survived by his wife Sulekha and son Pranmay. He was chairman of the standing committee four times and the chairman of the transport committee once.
