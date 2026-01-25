Samvidhan Bachao Samvad: Cong begins Mahapanchayat series from Sitapur

The country runs with the constitution and is not anyone’s fiefdom, said Avinash Pandey, the UP in-charge of the Congress party, addressing the first ‘Samvidhan Bachao Samvad’ in Sewata assembly segment, in Sitapur district, on Sunday. Congress leaders at the Mahapanchayat in Sitapur on Saturday. (Sourced)

Pandey said, “The country will be governed only by Baba Saheb’s Constitution. Congress stands firmly on every front against the anti-democratic thinking of the BJP government. Now there will be a decisive struggle.”

Over the next 100 days, Congress workers and leaders will crisscross the state, turning public grounds into fora of debate. The final state level convention is planned after the 100-day exercise by the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit.

State Congress president Ajay Rai said the primary objective of these 30 Mahapanchayats, of which Sitapur was first, is to raise public awareness about the fundamental spirit of the Constitution, democratic values, social justice, and the protection of civil rights, and to highlight the failures of the BJP government.

After Sitapur it will be in Agra on January 31 followed by Varanasi on February 8 and Aligarh February 14 and then Saharanpur on February 16. Thereafter, the Mahapanchayat will be held in Lakhimpur on March 12, while in Badaun it will be on March 22. The party has planned one Mahapanchayat in Barabanki on March 29, in Muzaffarnagar on March 30 and then Bagpat on April 5.

For each convention, senior party leaders have been given the responsibility. Primary issues to be raised have been decided locally such as farmers’s issues in Sitapur and Lakhimpur.

For a party that has found Uttar Pradesh electorally challenging for over a decade, the Mahapanchayat campaign is a test of its reshuffled organisation in districts.