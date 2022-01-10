Sangam city’s two key roads to meet world-class standards

Two prominent roads of the Sangam city would soon be transformed into world-class roads. The roads will be beautified under Prayagraj Smart City Project: Thornhill Road and Sarojani Naidu Road, for which Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) is planning to spend around ₹27 crore, officials said.

The highlight of the beautification project will be that the authorities will not cut any trees down for road widening. In addition, the project will feature features such as ethnic lampposts and the synchronization of the colours of the buildings on either side of the road, they added.

“Keeping in view the rich heritage of the city and with an aim to give an ethnic look to these two roads, PDA would be developing Sarojini Naidu Marg and Thornhill Road in such a way that every facility on these two roads would be of world-class standards. We plan to widen these roads, provide a skating track, vending zones, unique areas for morning walkers, benches for people to sit in peace, e-charging points, bollards at specific points, and more as part of the beautification effort,” said Arvind Kumar Chauhan, vice-chairman of the PDA.

The official said that the most important feature would be that they have decided not to bring down any trees but would rather plant more trees on the sides of these two roads. “As the two sides of these two roads have a thick cover of adult trees, we have given a lot of thought to how to protect these trees and still go ahead with the beautification work,” he explained.

All buildings on these two roads would be painted the same colour as those on Sardar Patel Road. Moreover, the walls of the government buildings, located on these roads, would be painted with murals showcasing the rich heritage of the city and the legacy it carries with it.

Both sides of the roads would also have smart street lights, a proper drainage system and parking zones for two and four-wheelers etc.

Sarojani Naidu road starts in front of Prayagraj Municipal Corporation office and after crossing All Saint’s Cathedral, extends up to Muir Road. Likewise, Thornhill road starts at Indira Gandhi statute (near New Cantonment) and extends up to Dhobhighat crossing. About ₹17 crore is estimated to be allocated for the development of Sarojini Naidu Road, which is around 2 km long, while around ₹9.7 crore will be allocated for the development of Thornhill Road, which is around 2.5 km long, the officials said.

A Singapore-based company has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for the development of these two roads. The company has been selected by PDA as a consultant under the new vision plan of PDA.

