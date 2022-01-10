Sanitation worker shot dead by security guard in UP’s Aligarh

A security guard allegedly shot dead a sanitation worker after a heated argument over some issue at a shopping complex where both men in their 20s were employed in Aligarh city on Monday morning, police said. Enraged kin of the deceased man identified as Puneet Kumar protested at the shopping complex and created ruckus before the police reached the spot and arrested the accused Anshu Chauhan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A heated argument took place between security guard and sanitation worker when the shopping complex at city centre in Aligarh was to open on Monday morning. The enraged security guard fired from his licensed gun and injured the sanitation worker who was rushed to a hospital but he was declared dead there,” said senior superintendent of police, Aligarh, Kalanidhi Naithani.

“The accused was immediately arrested and a case was registered against him. Police was mobilised to restore peace,” the SSP added. The deceased belonged to the Valmiki community, which is quite dominant in Aligarh district. Community leaders led a protest till police pacified them. Force from nearby police station was also called in.