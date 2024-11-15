Sarod Maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan weaves magic of ragas in Lucknow

Laureate of the second highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan says, “Nothing can beat the joy of performing for a packed house.” Sarod Maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan in Lucknow(Mushtaq Ali/Ht)

The maestro was back in the city after 15 years to perform at the 62nd Foundation Day celebrations of the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi.

“With the melodious ragas being played by the legend, the evening at the Sant Gadge Auditorium turned out to be one of the most memorable recitals for all those present,” said Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi director Dr Shobhit Kumar Nahar.

The Ustad started the recital with Raga Shyam Kalyan followed that up by many more. As soon as he hit the first string of the sarod, the auditorium resonated with loud applause and cheers.

The recital for the day included the compositions Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye and Ekla Chalo Re. He concluded the evening’s performance with Raghupati Raghav Rajaram to give a message of peace.

The event had Padma Shri Malini Awasthi, VC of Bhatkhande Sanskrit University Mandavi Singh, academy vice president Vibha Singh among the audience.

Director Nahar honoured the Ustad and his wife, Subhalakshmi Borooah Khan.

The Ustad was accompanied by Mithlesh Kumar Jha and Shariq Mustafa on the tabla.

The master instrumentalist said, “Music has the ability to create compassion and harmony. It can help bring peace across the globe.” He also praised folk singer Malini Awasthi and called her the face and flag bearer of UP’s art and craft in present times