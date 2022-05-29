Save Soil mission: Gomti riverfront in Lucknow decked up to welcome Sadhguru
The Gomti riverfront was lighted up with earthen lamps on Saturday to welcome Sadhguru’s “save soil” journey entering India.
After riding across 26 countries in Europe and the Middle East, Sadhguru is reaching India and will be continuing his solo bike ride across 9 states in India.
Cultural events, including musical and dance performances further amplified the message of “save soil”. Isha volunteers made “rangoli” and conducted awareness drive for visitors. They explained the critical situation of soil degradation and the need for policy interventions to reverse the same.
Save Soil is a global movement launched by Sadhguru to address the soil crisis by bringing together people from around the world to stand up for Soil Health, and supporting leaders of all nations to institute national policies and actions toward increasing the organic content in cultivable soil, said volunteers of Isha Foundation.
The movement has made its own mark in the state with CM Yogi Adityanath supporting the cause.
Expressing their concern on the issue, more than 65,000 students in Uttar Pradesh have come forward to write a letter to the Prime Minister drawing his attention towards the calamity. Students from more than 300 schools in over 25 districts of UP are writing letters to the Prime Minister and many more schools are expected to join the drive-in coming days.
“The primary objective of the movement is to urge governments to ensure that agricultural lands contain a minimum of 3-6% organic content. Without this, all agricultural soil will rapidly degenerate and turn to sand in which no food crops can grow, threatening global food and water security,” said an Isha volunteer.
Nine more members of Kharwar gang arrested in police shoot out
Nine members of the dreaded Kharwar interstate gang were arrested after a shootout with the police in Shankar area of Prayagraj on Saturday. The Prayagraj police in recent weeks have arrested a total of 31 members of this Kharwar gang which the police claimed was involved in the incident of multiple murders at Khevrajpur village under Tharwai police station that took place on April 22. SSP-Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said the shootout occurred at around 3am.
No court relief for builders booked for cheating flat buyers
Mumbai: Last week, the Mumbai sessions court refused to grant pre-arrest bail to directors of KD Developers Amit Ruparel and Parikshit Sharma in connection with a complaint lodged by some flat buyers that the builders failed to hand over the possession of flats booked by them. They also allegedly sold the premises to third parties. The firm was in the process of developing a property in Chembur and constructing a tower “Ruparel Orion.”
3 killed, 2 injured in separate road accidents in UP’s Bahraich
Three persons including a woman were killed while two others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in the district on Saturday. In the first incident, a speeding roadways bus hit a woman near Dehat Kotwali area on Saturday morning, said the police. “The woman was identified as Anshika Sharma, 26, daughter of late a resident of Nauwagarhi locality, Bhagauti Prasad Sharma,” said SHO Dehat Kotwali Satyendra Bahadur Singh.
13 shops gutted in Thane fire, none injured
Thane: Over 13 shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the Wagle Estate area of Thane around 10.09 pm on Saturday. The fire first was reported in a company producing lab equipment due to a blast in an Liquified Petroleum Gas cylinder which then spread to 12 other shops and small scale companies in the vicinity. The authorities confirmed that no one was injured in the fire.
State-run hospitals wore a deserted look on day one of indefinite nurses’ strike
Mumbai: Admitted to Sir JJ Hospital, Mumbai Central two weeks ago, Israr Mohammad (48) is now waiting for the ongoing nurses' strike to end, so he can undergo a coronary angioplasty procedure, performed to open clogged heart arteries and restore blood flow to the heart muscle. The hospital has 1126 nurses on strike. On normal days, a nurse would look after four patients.
