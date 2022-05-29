Save Soil mission: Gomti riverfront in Lucknow decked up to welcome Sadhguru

The Gomti riverfront was lighted up with earthen lamps on Saturday to welcome Sadhguru’s “save soil” journey entering India.

After riding across 26 countries in Europe and the Middle East, Sadhguru is reaching India and will be continuing his solo bike ride across 9 states in India.

Cultural events, including musical and dance performances further amplified the message of “save soil”. Isha volunteers made “rangoli” and conducted awareness drive for visitors. They explained the critical situation of soil degradation and the need for policy interventions to reverse the same.

Save Soil is a global movement launched by Sadhguru to address the soil crisis by bringing together people from around the world to stand up for Soil Health, and supporting leaders of all nations to institute national policies and actions toward increasing the organic content in cultivable soil, said volunteers of Isha Foundation.

The movement has made its own mark in the state with CM Yogi Adityanath supporting the cause.

Expressing their concern on the issue, more than 65,000 students in Uttar Pradesh have come forward to write a letter to the Prime Minister drawing his attention towards the calamity. Students from more than 300 schools in over 25 districts of UP are writing letters to the Prime Minister and many more schools are expected to join the drive-in coming days.

“The primary objective of the movement is to urge governments to ensure that agricultural lands contain a minimum of 3-6% organic content. Without this, all agricultural soil will rapidly degenerate and turn to sand in which no food crops can grow, threatening global food and water security,” said an Isha volunteer.