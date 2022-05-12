Schedule for biennial election to 11 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh announced

The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the schedule for the biennial election to 11 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

After landslide victory in the assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to increase its strength in the Rajya Sabha. Among the 11 members of Rajya Sabha retiring on July 4, five belong to the BJP, three to the Samajwadi Party, two to Bahujan Samaj Party and one to Congress.

The BJP members whose term expires on July 4 include Zafar Islam, Shiv Pratap Shukla, Sanjay Seth, Surendra Nagar and Jai Prakash Nishad. The SP members are Sukhram Singh Yadav, Revati Raman Singh and Vishambhar Prasad Nishad. Recently, Mohit Yadav, son of Sukhram Singh Yadav, joined the BJP.

BSP members Satish Chandra Mishra and Ashok Siddharth as well as Congress member Kapil Sibal are also retiring.

The BJP and its allies that have 273 members in the legislative assembly are in a position to win eights seats while the SP alliance that has 125 members in the assembly is in a position to bag three seats. The Congress with two members and BSP with one member are both not in a position to win the seats.

The members of the Rajya Sabha are elected through indirect election by the members of the legislative assembly in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote. For one seat, 34 votes will be required.

UP additional chief electoral officer Chandrashekhar said the notification for the biennial election would be issued on May 24. The last date for the filing of nomination is May 31. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done on June 1 and the last date for the withdrawal of the nomination papers is June 3.

The polling would be held on June 10 and the results would be announced the same day, he said.

SP may send Jayant, ex-UP CS to RS

Samajwadi Party (SP) might send Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national president Jayant Chaudhary and former UP chief secretary Alok Ranjan to the Rajya Sabha. Speculations in this regard gained strength even as the Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the schedule for the biennial election for 11 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

On the basis of its strength in the UP Assembly, the SP with allies can send three candidates to the Upper house of the Parliament and will have to struggle for the fourth in case it decides to field one.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and its chief Jayanat are long-standing partners of the SP in UP politics. Jayant, unlike Akhilesh Yadav, had not contested the UP assembly polls and even during the elections, it was speculated that Akhilesh would send him to the Rajya Sabha.

Alok Ranjan is a retired IAS officer who was the chief secretary when Akhilesh was the chief minister. He had joined the SP during the 2022 UP assembly polls and is considered the chief architect of the SP’s 2022 poll manifesto.