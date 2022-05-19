School astronomy labs stoke interest of young & old alike

Lucknow: Astronomy laboratories set up in government schools in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh have become a star attraction. Not only students but also adults flock the labs to learn about planets, stars, solar system and other fascinating aspects of the universe.

Through telescopes, children and village residents can admire the beauty of the moon, sky and other astronomical bodies.

Firoz Khan, an upper primary school teacher from Gulaothi block of Bulandshahr said, “The labs are equipped with smart TVs, microscopes, telescopes and all other necessary equipment. These labs have fascinated children to such an extent that the number of enrolments in schools has increased.”

“Through a telescope, our children are photographing astronomical bodies that are passing the Earth. These images are so perfect that they appear to have been downloaded from the Internet.”

Chief development officer (CDO) of Bulandshahr Abhishek Pandey said, “Astronomy laboratories were established in 109 primary and upper primary schools in the district in July 2021, after taking inspiration from the New Education Policy 2020.

“NEP also believes in promoting experiential learning i.e. learning by doing rather than traditional learning and it is very important in terms of all subjects, especially science. Also, special children with talent need to be encouraged, and these labs in our government school are a small step toward recognising their abilities and providing them with a platform,’’ said CDO.

Speaking about the training process of the teachers in these government schools, he said that the teachers had to go through a rigorous vetting. Master teachers’ trainers were chosen to provide training to the other teachers. The reason for this was that these teachers were capable of understanding problems, perspectives, and challenges, as well as connecting well with the community. “And we are blessed to have some of the best teachers. Furthermore, we collaborated with Aryan Mishra, India’s youngest astronomer, as our knowledge partner for a better training process,” he informed.

Pandey also added that gram pradhans were roped in for larger community participation. He said, “Every 15 days, we also hold an ‘Open Science Day,’ during which villages are invited to inspect the devices. This has also fostered a sense of group belonging, which aided in the learning process.”

Speaking about the challenges, the CDO informed, “We were asked how we would handle a theft. There is no such situation currently because the villagers are linked and consider the equipment their own. Also, we were apprehensive about the damage to this equipment as it was used by children. We also came up with the concept of zero sustainability, because the equipment is simple to construct and develop by schoolchildren. Finally, if these students are unable to build the necessary equipment, we will use funds provided by the school administration.”

“Ten more labs are also under discussion. The Niti Ayog is also in talks with Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) about providing monitoring support,’’ he added.