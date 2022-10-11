Sea of humanity in Saifai as drizzle adds to sombreness

SAIFAI The cloudy sky and intermittent morning drizzle added to the sombreness of the occasion as a sea of humanity descended here on Tuesday for the last rites of veteran socialist leader Mulayam Singh Yadav at his native Saifai village in UP’s Etawah district.

It was the biggest crowd ever to have converged in Saifai, which has given UP two chief ministers – Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav. Nearly all 3,000 inhabitants of the village did not spend the night at their houses…they were headed towards the Yadav home in Saifai where the SP founder’s mortal remains were kept.

The village was grief stricken. In many households, the women did not cook food for the second consecutive day. Prabha Devi Savita broke into tears speaking about the departed leader. “I am not able convince myself that he is no more,” she said. Shops in Saifai and adjoining villages also remained closed and streets wore a deserted look.

As the number of people outside the house kept swelling, the Yadav family communicated to officials that people can have ‘antim darshan’ of the leader at the Saifai Mahotsav pandal (cremation site). Manoj Pal, who lives in Ujhiyari, a village next to Saifai, paid tributes to the SP founder at night and again reached the pandal where he struggled to get in because of the crowd.

“There are thousands who have lost everything today…Mulayam Singh Yadav ji touched our lives,” said Manoj.

Waisuddin, a brick kiln owner, walked 7 km to Saifai as his car could not move beyond a point because the route was choc a block with vehicles. As per police estimates, one lakh vehicles came in and were parked on the roads due to the cremation ceremony.

Ganga Singh from Bhaupur village, close to Saifai, also walked from his village to pay tribute to the SP founder. He stood silently on the staircase leading to the pandal wiping his tears. “Nothing is going to be the same ever for us. There are many leaders, but Netaji was a devta…no one ever will be like him,” he said.

“He never missed any festival…he used to be amongst us on Holi. On Raksha Bandhan too, he will meet people and addressed our issues. My daughter got married because of him, he did so much for us,” he said.

