Second Innings Home: LDA project for senior citizens faces axe after repeated failed tenders

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) may soon pull the plug on its much delayed ‘Second Innings Home’ project located in the Viraj Khand area of the state capital, after failing twice to attract private developers despite offering land and infrastructure related support. A representative design of the Second Innings home in the Viraj Khand, Gomti Nagar, in Lucknow. (Sourced)

The Second Innings Home is a housing scheme exclusively designed for senior citizens.

Senior LDA officials confirmed that the authority will make one final attempt by releasing a fresh re-tender. However, if no developer shows interest again, the scheme will be scrapped altogether. The project, which was on a public private partnership model, didn’t see any participation from the private real estate developers.

“We will re-invite tenders for the project shortly and if the work gets allocated then it will begin. If there is no participation this time as well, we will be forced to take a final call on the project,” said LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar on Monday.

Aimed at citizens above 60

The Second Innings Home scheme was introduced during the tenure of former LDA vice-chairman Indramani Tripathi. It was conceived as a first-of-its-kind housing model in Lucknow for people aged 60 and above, offering a secure and community-oriented environment tailored to their needs, claims an LDA official.

Spread over a total area of around 8,438 square meters (including open green spaces and a pond), the project comprises a proposed 12-storey residential complex offering 100 flats in two categories - Type A (70 square meters with caretaker facility) and Type B (52 square meters without caretaker).

The scheme also includes a G+3 clubhouse, a G+1 commercial building, landscaped parks, car parking, and basic medical and recreational amenities. According to officials, the flats were to be sold through the LDA portal under a fixed price structure, with the builder sharing a percentage of the revenue with LDA.

Why builders are hesitant

Despite the promising concept, the scheme has seen no takers in the previous bidding of the project so far. The LDA floated tenders twice but failed to receive even a single bid. Officials believe the scheme’s niche target group and the stringent builder-agreement model discouraged private participation.

“The main issue is the limited target audience, only senior citizens and the financial model. The builder has to construct on LDA’s land and sell flats at LDA-approved rates, which reduces profit margins and market flexibility,” a senior LDA official explained.

He added that several internal presentations and reviews have been held over the last two years, but no ground-level progress has been made.

Questions on intent

The scheme, which once held the promise of becoming a model for senior-friendly housing, has been stuck in limbo for over two years. Officials who had initially pitched the project as a potential high-demand segment now admit that the delays have damaged its momentum.

“This could have been one of our fastest-selling schemes. With an ageing population and growing demand for secure retirement housing, the project was timely. Unfortunately, the execution model is what failed,” the official added.

With LDA now focusing on other housing projects under more flexible public-private partnership models, the Second Innings Home has slipped down the priority list. If the third round of bidding also fails to yield results, officials say the project will likely be scrapped.