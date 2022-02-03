Second shots for 15-18-yr-olds underway in UP now

Uttar Pradesh has started administering the second dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine to individuals between 15 and 18 years of age, and over 38,000 got the second jab in the last 24 hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In all, 38,671 individuals took the second dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement on Wednesday.

The vaccination drive for this age group started on January 3 and they are being administered Covaxin, the second dose of which is due after 28 days of the first dose.

“Till now 97,56,232 individuals between 15 and 18 years of age have got their first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine,” said Prasad.

“All those born on December 31, 2007 or before are eligible for the anti-Covid-19 vaccination,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors. There are 1,40,14,000 eligible individuals in Uttar Pradesh including 3.2 lakh in Lucknow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing data on vaccination in other age groups, Prasad said that 14,79,47,073 first doses have been given to those above 18 years, which is 100.35%. In all, 10,40,47,156 second doses in the same age group have also been administered which is 70.58% of their population.

UP has administered a total 14,55,944 precautionary doses till now and the total number of anti-Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered since January 16, 2021, when the vaccination began and has reached 26,32,45,076 till now.

“All those eligible for vaccination should take both doses. This is a safety shield against the virus,” said Prasad.