Secondary education department releases academic calendar, UP Board exams in March next year
The secondary education department on Tuesday announced that UP board exams will be held in March 2023. The department released a detailed academic calendar for the 2022-23 session with specific dates, including the commencement of teaching in various classes that have already begun from April 25.
The practical exam for the half-yearly will be held by September 2022 last week while the half-yearly written test will be conducted in the second week of October 2022. The results of the half-yearly exam will be uploaded to the school website by November first week.
The schools are required to finish the syllabus by January 15, 2023, and the pre-board practical exams for students in classes 10 and 12 will be held in the third week of January 2023. The pre-board written exam for students of classes 10 and 12 and the final exam for classes 9 and 11 will be held between February 1 and 15.
The results of the pre-board written exam for classes 10 and 12 and the final exam for classes 9 and 11 will be uploaded on the school website between February 16 and 28. The board’s practical exams will be conducted from February 16 to 28, 2023. The board exams are slated to be held in March 2023.
The schools have been directed to motivate teachers and students to make use of learning materials available on the department’s website and its YouTube channel. To promote Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and digital learning, the district school inspectors have been asked to train principals by organising webinars and online meetings on various subjects. The principals will be then tasked to train the teachers in their schools.
Workshop on ‘promoting job opportunity and entrepreneurship’ held in Lucknow
A workshop on 'promoting job opportunity and entrepreneurship' was organised on Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission office premises on Tuesday. The workshop was conducted under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission and the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce. The chief guest of the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, mission director, event Andra Vamsi, encouraged youths to get skill training and wished them a bright future.
BMC issues show cause notice to Ranas for unauthorised alterations
Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday served a show cause notice to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, for unauthorised alterations to the approved plans at their Khar residence on the eighth floor of the Lavie building. The notice was served within 24 hours of the civic body's inspections on Monday, under section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act 1888, and listed out 10 illegalities in their house.
Delhi logs 1,118 new Covid-19 cases, fresh infections up 40% from a day ago
A day after Delhi logged less than 1,000 daily Covid-19 cases--799 in total--the city, in a 40% spike, saw 1,118 fresh infections on Tuesday, pushing its cumulative tally to 1,896,171, a health department bulletin showed. On Sunday, the Capital recorded 1,422 new cases, which means that for two straight days--Monday and Tuesday--Delhi has seen a significant rise or fall in its fresh infections from those on the previous day.
Applications for MBA double in a year, back to pre-Covid times
Mumbai Applications for the annual entrance test for management courses have more than doubled since last year, taking it back to pre-Covid times. The date shared by the state common entrance test cell has revealed that while pre-admission registrations in 2021 stood at 54,227, this year, nearly 1.29 lakh students have completed the registration process and will appear for the exam in August.
BJP leaders urge civic admin to speed up work on Balbharti-Paud road
PUNE As the Karve road traffic problem is becoming critical day after day, political leaders, mainly Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, are urging the administration to speed up work on the Balbharti-Paud road which will help reduce traffic woes. BJP state unit president and Kothrud MLA, Chandrakant Patil, on Monday held a review meeting with municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and discussed various issues related to the Kothrud assembly including the Karve road traffic issues.
