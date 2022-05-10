Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Secondary education department releases academic calendar, UP Board exams in March next year
The secondary education department released a detailed academic calendar for the 2022-23 UP Board session with specific dates, including the commencement of teaching in various classes that have already begun from April 25
The pre-board written exam for UP Board classes 10 and 12 and the final exam for classes 9 and 11 will be held between February 1 and 15. (Pic for representation)
Updated on May 10, 2022 09:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The secondary education department on Tuesday announced that UP board exams will be held in March 2023. The department released a detailed academic calendar for the 2022-23 session with specific dates, including the commencement of teaching in various classes that have already begun from April 25.

The practical exam for the half-yearly will be held by September 2022 last week while the half-yearly written test will be conducted in the second week of October 2022. The results of the half-yearly exam will be uploaded to the school website by November first week.

The schools are required to finish the syllabus by January 15, 2023, and the pre-board practical exams for students in classes 10 and 12 will be held in the third week of January 2023. The pre-board written exam for students of classes 10 and 12 and the final exam for classes 9 and 11 will be held between February 1 and 15.

The results of the pre-board written exam for classes 10 and 12 and the final exam for classes 9 and 11 will be uploaded on the school website between February 16 and 28. The board’s practical exams will be conducted from February 16 to 28, 2023. The board exams are slated to be held in March 2023.

The schools have been directed to motivate teachers and students to make use of learning materials available on the department’s website and its YouTube channel. To promote Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and digital learning, the district school inspectors have been asked to train principals by organising webinars and online meetings on various subjects. The principals will be then tasked to train the teachers in their schools.

