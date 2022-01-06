Section 144 imposed in Lucknow till Feb 8 as Covid cases cross 1K-mark

The Lucknow police commissionerate on Thursday announced new restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) as active Covid cases crossed 1000-mark in the city.

“Section 144 of CrPC will remain imposed in Lucknow commissionerate jurisdiction with immediate effect. Section 144 will remain in force in the capital to maintain law and order and ensure adherence to Covid-19 rules in view of upcoming festivals, various entrance exams and farmers’ protests,” an official note signed by Lucknow joint commissioner of police (JCP), law and order, Piyush Mordia said. The directive under Section 144 empowers the magistrate to prohibit the gathering of four or more people in a specified area.

As per the order, wearing of mask and following social distancing have been made mandatory for everyone in public places. Night curfew will remain effective from 10pm to 6am. Only 50 people are allowed to gather in covered spaces, including temples located outside containment zones.

Restaurant, hotels, food joints and cinema hall can operate with only 50 percent customers. The order strictly bans, political, religious or social events inside containment zones. Further, gathering of more than 100 people in a closed venue is prohibited while in open places only half of the total capacity can be gathered, says the order.

The order dated January 6 (Thursday) issued by JCP Mordia said these restrictions will remain in force till February 8, 2022. The order further said Guru Govind Singh Jayanti will be celebrated on January 9, followed by Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Republic Day. “Covid-19 is having an impact on the normal lives of people. So, it is important to be vigilant during the festival period,” the order stated.

The order has 27 points that explain different restrictions that will remain imposed during this period. It also gave details about the Covid-19 protocols to be followed during this period. The order reads that the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the UP government from time to time must be followed strictly.

The order further said tractors, bullock carts, horst carts, gas cylinders, inflammable material and any kind of weapon were banned in one kilometre area around the Vidhan Sabha. “All demonstrations are also banned near the Vidha Sabha. If anyone is found violating these guidelines, strict action will be taken against them. Besides, drone shooting is banned above or one kilometre around the state legislature building and government offices. Special permission needs to be taken from the police for using drone to shoot footage in any area of the district,” said the order.

