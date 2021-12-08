Section 144 imposed in Lucknow, to remain in place till Jan 5

The Lucknow police commissionerate on Tuesday announced new restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in view of the Omicron scare, upcoming festival season and farmers’ protest, said senior police officials.

The order read that not more than 50 people can remain present at a time at religious places and swimming pools will continue to remain closed.

The order dated December 7, 2021, issued by Lucknow Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), law and order, Piyush Mordia, read that these restrictions will remain in place till January 5, 2022. The directive under Section 144 (also known as prohibitory orders) empowers the magistrate to prohibit the gathering of four or more people in a specified area.

“Section 144 of CrPC will be imposed in the Lucknow commissionerate jurisdiction area with immediate effect. Section 144 will remain in force in the capital to maintain law and order and ensure adherence to Covid-19 rules in view of the upcoming festival, various entrance exams and farmers’ protests,” an official note signed by the JCP read.

In the order, the police said that Christmas will be celebrated from December 25 and thereafter New Year celebrations will begin. “Covid-19 is still having an impact on the normal lives of people. So, it is important to be vigilant during the festival period,” the order read.

The order contained 25 points that explained different restrictions to remain imposed during this period. It also gave details about the Covid-19 protocols to be followed during this period. The order reads that the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the UP government from time to time must be followed strictly.

The order further stated that tractors, bullock carts, horse carts, gas cylinders, inflammable material and any kind of weapon is banned within one kilometre area around the Vidhan Sabha. All demonstrations are also banned near the Vidhan Sabha. If anyone is found violating these guidelines, strict action will be taken against that person. Besides, drone videography is banned above or one kilometre around the state legislature building and government offices. Special permission needs to be taken from the police for using drones to shoot footage in any area of the district.

Earlier, similar restrictions were imposed for a month before Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali in October first week.