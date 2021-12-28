Security of district courts: Biometric smart card system to be introduced in Lucknow, Azamgarh

The state government will soon introduce biometric based smart card system for entry of lawyers in district courts. The move is aimed at ensuring security of district courts across Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The pilot project will be introduced in district courts of Lucknow and Azamgarh. Thereafter, it will be implemented in other district courts in a phased manner.

“The state government has decided to introduce biometric based smart card system for entry of lawyers in district courts. Initially, the project will be implemented in Lucknow and Azamgarh district courts,” said Prashant Singh ‘Atal’, chief standing counsel, state government.

Singh is also secretary of Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh, an umbrella organisation that represents all lawyers of UP.

The smart card system would also help in scrutiny of unwarranted elements, who are disguised as lawyers.

The smart cards will be issued to genuine lawyers who are into legal profession and are regular visitors to courts. This would help in keeping out unwarranted elements from courts.

“The Central Bar Council will help the government in identifying genuine lawyers for issuing smart cards. This system will help in keeping unwarranted elements out of court,” said Sunil Dwivedi, president, Central Bar Association, district court, Lucknow.

According to officials of the law ministry, multiple entry points in district courts would be curtailed as part of the security plan of district courts.

Only select few entry points would be open for entry of lawyers. For entry of litigants in courts pass system would be introduced like the one in high court.

“Without restricting entry of litigants in district courts security of court campuses cannot be ensured,” said Gyan Singh Chauhan, senior advocate, Lucknow high court.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF), a dedicated unit for security of district courts across the state, is yet to be constituted.

This proposal passed after the sensational killing of a double murder accused in a courtroom in Bijnor district before the chief judicial magistrate on December 17, 2019, remains on paper.