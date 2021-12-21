Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Security on Ram Janmabhoomi campus in Ayodhya reviewed
lucknow news

Security on Ram Janmabhoomi campus in Ayodhya reviewed

A committee constituted to oversee security of Ram Janmabhoomi campus in Ayodhya issued necessary directives to the authorities concerned on Tuesday
In a meeting convened on Tuesday, senior superintendent of police, Ayodhya, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, made a presentation on existing security measures in place at Ram Janmabhoomi. (File photo)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 11:14 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A committee on the security of Ram Janmabhoomi reviewed security on the campus in Ayodhya and issued necessary directives to the authorities concerned, on Tuesday.

In a meeting convened on Tuesday, senior superintendent of police, Ayodhya, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, made a presentation on existing security measures in place at Ram Janmabhoomi.

Additional director general of police, security, Vinod Kumar Singh, inspector general of police, Ayodhya, KP Singh, DIG, CRPF, Sanjeev Rao and regional director of IB, Ramakant Gupta, were present.

District magistrate, Ayodhya, Nitish Kumar, and member of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, Anil Mishra, were also present.

Five terrorists had attacked Ram Janmabhoomi on July 5, 2005. All five were killed in the ensuing gun battle with the CRPF. Two civilians were also killed in the firing. The state government had constituted a committee to oversee security on Ram Janmabhoomi campus before the construction of the Ram Mandir began.

