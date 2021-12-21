Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Security on Ram Janmabhoomi campus in Ayodhya reviewed
lucknow news

Security on Ram Janmabhoomi campus in Ayodhya reviewed

A committee constituted to oversee security of Ram Janmabhoomi campus in Ayodhya issued necessary directives to the authorities concerned on Tuesday
In a meeting convened on Tuesday, senior superintendent of police, Ayodhya, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, made a presentation on existing security measures in place at Ram Janmabhoomi. (File photo)
In a meeting convened on Tuesday, senior superintendent of police, Ayodhya, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, made a presentation on existing security measures in place at Ram Janmabhoomi. (File photo)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A committee on the security of Ram Janmabhoomi reviewed security on the campus in Ayodhya and issued necessary directives to the authorities concerned, on Tuesday.

In a meeting convened on Tuesday, senior superintendent of police, Ayodhya, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, made a presentation on existing security measures in place at Ram Janmabhoomi.

Additional director general of police, security, Vinod Kumar Singh, inspector general of police, Ayodhya, KP Singh, DIG, CRPF, Sanjeev Rao and regional director of IB, Ramakant Gupta, were present.

District magistrate, Ayodhya, Nitish Kumar, and member of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, Anil Mishra, were also present.

Five terrorists had attacked Ram Janmabhoomi on July 5, 2005. All five were killed in the ensuing gun battle with the CRPF. Two civilians were also killed in the firing. The state government had constituted a committee to oversee security on Ram Janmabhoomi campus before the construction of the Ram Mandir began.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out