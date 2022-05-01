Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Seer calls for Dharm Sansad at Taj Mahal, video goes viral

Published on May 01, 2022 12:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Agra In a video that went viral on Saturday, a seer from Ayodhya, who was denied entry to the Taj Mahal earlier this week, announced to hold ‘Dharm Sansad’ at the monument on May 5, to declare India as ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

The seer asked his followers to reach the western gate of Taj Mahal at 10 am on May 5 for prayers to be offered to Lord Shiva because according to him, Taj Mahal was Tejomahalaya, a Shiv temple and not Taj Mahal as falsely claimed by Mughals.

This seer from Ayodhya was recently denied entry to Taj Mahal on Tuesday because of his ‘dharm dand’ (religious mast) made of metal.

In the video going viral, the seer introduced himself as Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, Pithadheshwar Tapaswi Chhavni in Ayodhya and alleged that Taj Mahal was basically a Shiv Temple, yet he was not given permission to enter it on Tuesday.

“I was denied entry to Taj Mahal because I was wearing saffron and thus there was a protest. The head of the ASI department there had apologised and asked me to visit again. I will reach Taj Mahal on May 5 to install idol of Shiva and India would be declared ‘Hindu Rashtra’ during Sanatan Dharm Sansad. All these activities would be held within the ambit of the Constitution,” claimed the seer in the video, appealing to more and more people to reach Taj Mahal on May 5.

Raj Kumar Patel, superintending archaeologist, Agra circle of ASI distanced himself from all these claims made by the seer in the video going viral. He, however, clarified that he was not stopped from entering the Taj Mahal because of the saffron clothes he wore and was asked to visit the Taj in case there had been any miscommunication.

