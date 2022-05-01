Seer calls for Dharm Sansad at Taj Mahal, video goes viral
Agra In a video that went viral on Saturday, a seer from Ayodhya, who was denied entry to the Taj Mahal earlier this week, announced to hold ‘Dharm Sansad’ at the monument on May 5, to declare India as ‘Hindu Rashtra’.
The seer asked his followers to reach the western gate of Taj Mahal at 10 am on May 5 for prayers to be offered to Lord Shiva because according to him, Taj Mahal was Tejomahalaya, a Shiv temple and not Taj Mahal as falsely claimed by Mughals.
This seer from Ayodhya was recently denied entry to Taj Mahal on Tuesday because of his ‘dharm dand’ (religious mast) made of metal.
In the video going viral, the seer introduced himself as Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, Pithadheshwar Tapaswi Chhavni in Ayodhya and alleged that Taj Mahal was basically a Shiv Temple, yet he was not given permission to enter it on Tuesday.
“I was denied entry to Taj Mahal because I was wearing saffron and thus there was a protest. The head of the ASI department there had apologised and asked me to visit again. I will reach Taj Mahal on May 5 to install idol of Shiva and India would be declared ‘Hindu Rashtra’ during Sanatan Dharm Sansad. All these activities would be held within the ambit of the Constitution,” claimed the seer in the video, appealing to more and more people to reach Taj Mahal on May 5.
Raj Kumar Patel, superintending archaeologist, Agra circle of ASI distanced himself from all these claims made by the seer in the video going viral. He, however, clarified that he was not stopped from entering the Taj Mahal because of the saffron clothes he wore and was asked to visit the Taj in case there had been any miscommunication.
A private ward inside Mumbai’s public hospital
Mumbai: Eight years after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation opened its first affordable private ward in public hospitals the city's KEM hospital refurbished its 17-room private ward and opened it to the public earlier this week. Inaugurated on Wednesday, air-conditioned rooms cost ₹1,200 and non-AC beds cost ₹900 per day. The rooms have common toilets. The civic body now plans to increase the surgical and investigation charges for patients who opt for paid beds.
18-year-old nurse gang-raped, murdered in Unnao: Police
An 18-year-old nurse was allegedly gang raped and murdered on the first day at her job at a private hospital in Bangarmau area of Unnao district on Saturday. The victim's body has been sent for autopsy. “We are investigating the matter. The mother of deceased has named four people in the FIR, including the owner of hospital,” Gajannath Shukla, officer in-charge of Bangarmau police station said. She had taken a room on rent nearby, police said.
Fire accident of suicide victim’s pyre leaves 11 with burn injuries
PUNE In a freak fire incident, 11 attendees during a funeral sustained burn injuries after an inflammatory liquid spilled from the pyre onto the attendees and there was a flare-up in a crematorium near Tadiwala road area of Pune on Saturday. According to Senior police inspector Pratap Mankar of Bund garden police station, the funeral was attended by close to 80 people, which crowded the crematorium. “Since it was crowded, people could not immediately come out after catching fire,” he said.
Basti trader’s 13-yr-old son rescued from kidnappers
New Delhi: The Indian Railways is taking measures to ease transport of coal across the country in the face of shortages being reported from across the country, officials familiar with the plan have told HT. The national transporter also increased the operating duration of rakes by 2,500km. Indian Railways has so far cancelled at least 42 trains for ferrying coal rakes in the wake of a power crisis in various parts of the country.
IVF treatment at government hospitals need of the hour: Experts
PUNE In vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment in private hospitals is expensive and poor couples cannot afford it as it costs over one lakh rupees to complete one course of treatment. To make IVF accessible for everyone, it is essential to start the treatment in government hospitals as well say experts. For such couples, IVF is a ray of hope. However, as the cost is in lakhs, financially challenged couples are unable to explore this option.
