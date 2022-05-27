Seer community backs legal battle for prayer in Gyanvapi: Vedanti

Former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti on Friday claimed that seers from across the country supported the ongoing legal battle seeking permission for daily worship of Gyanvapi Vishweshwar Mahadev in Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi.

On May 16, a lawyer for Hindu petitioners had claimed that a “Shivling” had been found in the Gyanvapi complex. Thereafter, a local court ordered to seal the area wherein the “Shivling” was claimed to have been found.

Addressing a press conference in Varanasi, Vedanti said, “Sadhus and saints of entire country, including Ayodhya, Mathura, Kashi, Ujjain, Haridwar and other pilgrim centres are in support of the work (the suit seeking permission) for (daily worship of) Gyanvapi Vishweshwar Mahadev manifested in Gyanvapi complex.”

He said during a meeting with prominent people of Muslim community in 1984, sadhus had asked them to hand over three places, including Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura and Gyanvapi complex in Kashi. But Muslim community didn’t give the seers any assurance, he said.

Thereafter, the court solved the matter of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, he said and added likewise the Gyanvapi issue would also be solved through the court. “We have full trust in the judiciary. whatever decision the court gives, we will accept,” Vedanti said.

He said if required, the seers of entire country will hold a conference in Kashi for Gyanvapi Vishweshwar Mahadev. Vedanti claimed that during Mughal rule, 30,000 temples were demolished and mosques were built in their places.