Seer community backs legal battle for prayer in Gyanvapi: Vedanti
Former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti on Friday claimed that seers from across the country supported the ongoing legal battle seeking permission for daily worship of Gyanvapi Vishweshwar Mahadev in Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi.
On May 16, a lawyer for Hindu petitioners had claimed that a “Shivling” had been found in the Gyanvapi complex. Thereafter, a local court ordered to seal the area wherein the “Shivling” was claimed to have been found.
Addressing a press conference in Varanasi, Vedanti said, “Sadhus and saints of entire country, including Ayodhya, Mathura, Kashi, Ujjain, Haridwar and other pilgrim centres are in support of the work (the suit seeking permission) for (daily worship of) Gyanvapi Vishweshwar Mahadev manifested in Gyanvapi complex.”
He said during a meeting with prominent people of Muslim community in 1984, sadhus had asked them to hand over three places, including Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura and Gyanvapi complex in Kashi. But Muslim community didn’t give the seers any assurance, he said.
Thereafter, the court solved the matter of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, he said and added likewise the Gyanvapi issue would also be solved through the court. “We have full trust in the judiciary. whatever decision the court gives, we will accept,” Vedanti said.
He said if required, the seers of entire country will hold a conference in Kashi for Gyanvapi Vishweshwar Mahadev. Vedanti claimed that during Mughal rule, 30,000 temples were demolished and mosques were built in their places.
Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra: Citadel of learning once, centre of inefficiency, lapses now
Established on July 1, 1927, the Agra University was renamed as Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra in 1996 by then chief minister and BSP leader Mayawati. The university has been running without a full-time vice-chancellor for the past one year. Earlier all Aligarh colleges were affiliated to it. Aligarh now has its own Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University besides the prestigious central university, Aligarh Muslim University. The process is yet to be completed.
Man, woman beaten to death in Agra over illicit relations
Agra A married woman and a man residing in her neighbourhood were beaten to death, allegedly by the woman's husband and in-laws in Susheel Nagar locality here on Friday. The accused, who committed the double murder in broad daylight, allegedly objected to the woman's relations with the neighbour. The batons used in the crime had been recovered, said SSP Agra SK Singh after inspecting the spot.
Early interventions in emergency key to saving lives: Experts
To mark International Emergency Medicine Day, the department of emergency medicine at King George's Medical University organised a discussion on Friday wherein speakers stressed upon the importance of early interventions in emergency to reduce morbidity and mortality. HoD emergency medicine at KGMU, Prof Haider Abbas said the National Medical Commission has made it mandatory for all medical colleges across the country to have department of emergency medicine since majority serious patients reach this department first.
Truth prevailed, say ruling parties after NCB clean chit to Aryan Khan
Soon after the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday gave a clean chit to son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, in the Cordelia drugs bust case, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi came down on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government for its “attempts to defame the state and Bollywood”. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said “truth prevails” and slammed BJP for trying to “demonise” Maharashtra by “misusing Central agencies.”
SP’s Lal Bihari Yadav becomes Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Parishad
Samajwadi Party's Lal Bihari Yadav has been recognised as the Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Parishad, the Upper House of Uttar Pradesh Legislature, according to an order issued by Parishad chairman Kumwar Manvendra Singh here on Friday. He replaces SP's Sanjay Lathar whose tenure as a Member of Legislative Council ended on Thursday. A resident of Azamgarh, Yadav is an MLC representing Varanasi teachers' constituency since 2020. His tenure will end in 2026.
