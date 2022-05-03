Seer who called for ‘dharma sansad’ at Taj stopped from visiting monument

Agra A seer from Ayodhya, who had called for a ‘dharma sansad’ at the Taj Mahal on May 5 to declare India a Hindu Rashtra and install a Shiva idol there, was stopped from visiting the monument on Tuesday and was taken to the outskirts of Agra city. The seer had alleged that the monument was Tejomahalaya, a Shiv temple and it was wrongly called the Taj Mahal by Mughals,

SP city Agra, Vikas Kumar denied that the seer was taken into custody. He said the seer was stopped from going to Taj Mahal because his call for a religious event at the monument was against the Supreme Court guidelines.

Earlier, through a video which went viral, the seer had introduced himself as Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, Pithadheshwar Tapaswi Chhavni in Ayodhya and alleged that Taj Mahal was basically a Shiv Temple, yet he was not given permission to enter it last Tuesday. He alleged that he was denied entry because of wearing saffron and blamed the ASI officials for it before returning to Ayodhya.

“I was denied entry to Taj Mahal because I was wearing saffron and thus there was a protest. The head of the ASI department there had apologised and asked me to visit again. I will reach Taj Mahal on May 5 to install idol of Shiva and India would be declared ‘Hindu Rashtra’ during sanatan dharma sansad. All these activities would be held within the ambit of the Constitution,” the seer had said in the video, appealing to more and more people to reach the Taj on May 5. Surprisingly, the seer came before the scheduled date of May 5 and reached the city in an improvised ‘rath’. He was heading for the Taj Mahal but was stopped on Fatehabad Road by Agra police and taken to Keetham on the outskirts. The Agra police and administration were already on the alert due to ‘namaz’ at Taj Mahal on occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and thus took no chances. However, they denied that the seer was in custody when reports last came.

The seer again complained that he was penalized and stopped from going to Taj because of wearing saffron.

“Earlier also, on Tuesday last I was denied entry to Taj on the same ground and today again I was stopped even before reaching the monument when others were allowed to offer ‘namaz’ at Taj Mahal. This is an insult to saffron as I am being stopped after being invited to visit Taj Mahal by an ASI official. The nation will rise to this insult to saffron,” said the seer. He has threatened to lodge a protest by not accepting food or water if he is not allowed to go to Taj.