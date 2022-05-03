Seer who called for ‘dharma sansad’ at Taj stopped from visiting monument
Agra A seer from Ayodhya, who had called for a ‘dharma sansad’ at the Taj Mahal on May 5 to declare India a Hindu Rashtra and install a Shiva idol there, was stopped from visiting the monument on Tuesday and was taken to the outskirts of Agra city. The seer had alleged that the monument was Tejomahalaya, a Shiv temple and it was wrongly called the Taj Mahal by Mughals,
SP city Agra, Vikas Kumar denied that the seer was taken into custody. He said the seer was stopped from going to Taj Mahal because his call for a religious event at the monument was against the Supreme Court guidelines.
Earlier, through a video which went viral, the seer had introduced himself as Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, Pithadheshwar Tapaswi Chhavni in Ayodhya and alleged that Taj Mahal was basically a Shiv Temple, yet he was not given permission to enter it last Tuesday. He alleged that he was denied entry because of wearing saffron and blamed the ASI officials for it before returning to Ayodhya.
“I was denied entry to Taj Mahal because I was wearing saffron and thus there was a protest. The head of the ASI department there had apologised and asked me to visit again. I will reach Taj Mahal on May 5 to install idol of Shiva and India would be declared ‘Hindu Rashtra’ during sanatan dharma sansad. All these activities would be held within the ambit of the Constitution,” the seer had said in the video, appealing to more and more people to reach the Taj on May 5. Surprisingly, the seer came before the scheduled date of May 5 and reached the city in an improvised ‘rath’. He was heading for the Taj Mahal but was stopped on Fatehabad Road by Agra police and taken to Keetham on the outskirts. The Agra police and administration were already on the alert due to ‘namaz’ at Taj Mahal on occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and thus took no chances. However, they denied that the seer was in custody when reports last came.
The seer again complained that he was penalized and stopped from going to Taj because of wearing saffron.
“Earlier also, on Tuesday last I was denied entry to Taj on the same ground and today again I was stopped even before reaching the monument when others were allowed to offer ‘namaz’ at Taj Mahal. This is an insult to saffron as I am being stopped after being invited to visit Taj Mahal by an ASI official. The nation will rise to this insult to saffron,” said the seer. He has threatened to lodge a protest by not accepting food or water if he is not allowed to go to Taj.
-
Police investigate unauthorised access to state govt’s citizen service portal
Police have initiated a probe after an unidentified person tried to clear an application for caste certificate on the Maharashtra government's citizen service portal Aple Sarkar, using the log-in IDs and passwords of the local tehsildar, nayab tehsildar, and sub-divisional officer. The tehsildar office receives applications at Setu Suvidha Kendra, Maha e-Suvidha Kendra, and on Aple Sarkar portal for various purposes.
-
City’s last dedicated Covid hospital to resume non-Covid services from May 5
Mumbai After dedicating its services to Covid for the last two years, the 460-bed state-run St George Hospital, the city's last dedicated Covid facility, is set to start non-Covid services from May 5. The 342-year-old colonial-era structure, which is one of the four hospitals that are a part of the Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, has so far treated 6,627 Covid patients, with the last three to be discharged on Tuesday.
-
212 ha of forest land proposed to be diverted for Bhavali hydel project
Mumbai Just over 212 hectares of forest land, about the size of 21 Azad Maidans, are proposed to be diverted in Nashik and Thane districts for a 1500MW hydel energy development known as the Bhavali Pumped Storage Project. The project will consist of two water reservoirs created at different elevations, with a turbine between the two to generate power as water is discharged over it.
-
Maha Vikas Aghadi deserved 18 plots in last two years allege AAP
PUNE The Maha Vikas Aghadi government had dereserved more than 18 plots which are marked for schools, gardens and other public amenities alleged Aam Aadmi Party convenor Vijay Kumbhar on Tuesday.
-
Two tribal men lynched in Madhya Pradesh on suspicion of killing cow
Congress MLA Kakodia, who has been sitting on a 'dharna' to protest the incident, claimed the attackers comprised Bajrang Dal members and called for a ban on the right-wing outfit. He said the kin of the victims should be given ₹1 crore each as well as government jobs.
