Seer who had called for ‘dharma sansad’ at Taj returns to Ayodhya

Calling himself Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, Pithadheshwar Tapaswi Chhavni in Ayodhya, the seer had declared his plan to reach Agra on May 5 but suddenly reached the city on Tuesday when ‘namaz’ was being offered on Eid-ul-Fitr.
The seer had earlier complained that he was denied entry to the Taj Mahal last Tuesday because he was wearing saffron and was again stopped from going to the monument this Tuesday for the same reason. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 04, 2022 11:50 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Agra The seer who was stopped from going to the Taj Mahal on Tuesday, returned to Ayodhya on Wednesday. The seer, who was from Ayodhya, had given a call to hold ‘dharma sansad’ at Taj Mahal to declare India as Hindu Rashtra. He had also announced his intention to install a Shiva idol at the monument, alleging that it was a temple Tejomahalaya, wrongly called Taj Mahal by the Mughals.

Calling himself Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, Pithadheshwar Tapaswi Chhavni in Ayodhya, the seer had declared his plan to reach Agra on May 5 but suddenly reached the city on Tuesday when ‘namaz’ was being offered on Eid-ul-Fitr.

“We pursuaded the seer to give up his idea of holding such activities at Taj Mahal, as religious activities are prohibited under the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court. The seer agreed and returned to Ayodhya on Wednesday,” said SP City Vikas Kumar.

The Agra police showed much patience while dealing with the issue on Tuesday and took the seer to the guest house of the forest department at Keetham Lake. The seer had, however, complained on Tuesday that he was being forcibly placed under house arrest so that he could not reach the Taj Mahal.

SP City Agra Vikas Kumar denied that the seer was taken into custody or kept under house arrest.

To recall, the seer had earlier complained that he was denied entry to the Taj Mahal last Tuesday because he was wearing saffron and was again stopped from going to the monument this Tuesday for the same reason.

