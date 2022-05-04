Seer who had called for ‘dharma sansad’ at Taj returns to Ayodhya
Agra The seer who was stopped from going to the Taj Mahal on Tuesday, returned to Ayodhya on Wednesday. The seer, who was from Ayodhya, had given a call to hold ‘dharma sansad’ at Taj Mahal to declare India as Hindu Rashtra. He had also announced his intention to install a Shiva idol at the monument, alleging that it was a temple Tejomahalaya, wrongly called Taj Mahal by the Mughals.
Calling himself Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, Pithadheshwar Tapaswi Chhavni in Ayodhya, the seer had declared his plan to reach Agra on May 5 but suddenly reached the city on Tuesday when ‘namaz’ was being offered on Eid-ul-Fitr.
“We pursuaded the seer to give up his idea of holding such activities at Taj Mahal, as religious activities are prohibited under the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court. The seer agreed and returned to Ayodhya on Wednesday,” said SP City Vikas Kumar.
The Agra police showed much patience while dealing with the issue on Tuesday and took the seer to the guest house of the forest department at Keetham Lake. The seer had, however, complained on Tuesday that he was being forcibly placed under house arrest so that he could not reach the Taj Mahal.
SP City Agra Vikas Kumar denied that the seer was taken into custody or kept under house arrest.
To recall, the seer had earlier complained that he was denied entry to the Taj Mahal last Tuesday because he was wearing saffron and was again stopped from going to the monument this Tuesday for the same reason.
Pune city hopes for peace amid Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row
Amid the row over azaan being played on loudspeakers atop mosques, local residents as well as progressive Islamic organisation, Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal, have asked for peace across Maharashtra. About the current political row, Shamshuddin Tamboli, president of the Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal, Pune, said, “The political agenda should not weaken the constitutional values of secularism in the country.” Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray had recently asked the state government to remove loudspeakers atop mosques.
Pune rly div collects Rs2.47 cr fine from 36K ticketless travellers
Pune: In its highest monthly collection, the Pune railway division collected ₹2.47 crore fine from 36,579 ticketless travellers in April 2022. “We appeal to passengers to buy tickets and travel or face action. Passengers unable to pay fine will be arrested by the railway police,” said Manoj Jhawar, spokesperson, Pune railway division.
CET 2022 postponed due to state varsity exams, to be held in August
PUNE The state Common Entrance Test cell has once again extended the schedule of this academic year's CET examination. Now, as per the new schedule, exams will be held in August. The entrance test earlier scheduled between June and July. However, the dates clashed with the state university exams which are to be held in the same period. Hence, the CET cell postponed the exams.
CP Sanjay Pandey tells shrines to seek loudspeaker permits or face action
Mumbai: Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Wednesday met representatives of various religious shrines -- temples, churches, Gurudwaras -- in the city and called upon them to apply for police permission if they plan to use loudspeakers. Around 200 representatives of religious shrines, including from prominent temples like Siddhivinayak, Mumbadevi and Mahalaxmi, attended the meeting in which the CP warned of action if they were found violating noise pollution norms and using loudspeakers without permission.
Sachin Vaze paid ₹45 lakh to Pradeep Sharma to get Mansukh Hiran killed: NIA to HC
Mumbai: Opposing the bail plea of former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, the National Investigation Agency, in its affidavit, stated that he was the main conspirator in the elimination of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran. The affidavit filed in the Bombay high court on Wednesday said that Sharma hired henchmen to eliminate Hiran using the ₹45 lakh paid to him by now-dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze.
