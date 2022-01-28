Seers’ meet in Magh Mela tomorrow, ‘Jihad’, ‘Hindu nation’ on agenda

PRAYAGRAJ: Saints and seers belonging to various sects and organizations will discuss “ways to counter Islamic Jihad” and “steps to help bring a Hindu nation into being” at a “Sant Sammellan” to be held during the ongoing Magh Mela-2022 at the camp of the Brahmrishi Ashram Trust on January 29. It has been organised by the Dharm Sansad Sanchalan Samiti.

“The aim of this “Sant Sammellan” is to get saints from across the country to sit together on a single platform and discuss pressing issues and challenges facing the country and the Hindus,” informed a key organizer of the meet and president of Varanasi-based Shankracharya Parishad, Swami Anand Swaroop.

He said that a large number of noted saints from across the country, including Shankaracharya of Puri Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, Mahamandaleshwar Prabodhanand Giri, Khak Chowk saints’ president Damodar Das and Mahamandaleshwar Santosh Das aka Satua Baba would attend the meet, apart from many others.

According to his Twitter bio, Swaroop is the president of the Shankaracharya Parishad and the Ganga Mission. The Shankaracharya Parishad’s official website claims that it is reaching the society globally, with the mission of reconstruction of ancient India.

“The saints will deliberate on the various forms of jihads being waged against the members of the Sanatan dharma, including “Love Jihad” targeting Hindu girls and women, besides other such efforts to drive away Hindus from Muslim-dominated areas and localities, forcefully grabbing their properties and also cow slaughter. The saints want strict laws against such acts across the country and their proper enforcement,” said Swaroop, who has hogged limelight for his anti-Muslim remarks in the past.

Though the saints claim that the meet has nothing to do with politics and the UP assembly elections 2022, they do concede that the saints would always support political parties and leaders who “believe and work to take forward” their suggestions.

“This “Sant Sammellan” is apolitical. However, we will propagate support for a leader who would work towards making the country a “Hindu Rashtra” and respect the values that go with it, added Swaroop.

