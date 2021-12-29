Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Senior bureaucrat DS Mishra proposed to be new UP chief secy

A 1984 batch IAS officer of the UP cadre, Mishra is due to retire on December 31 and likely to be given an extension of six months to one year
Durga Shankar Mishra (File Photo)
Updated on Dec 29, 2021 11:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Ahead of the UP Assembly elections, housing and urban affairs secretary Durga Shankar Mishra was on Wednesday repatriated to his parent cadre Uttar Pradesh as the Yogi Adityanath led government proposes to appoint him as the new chief secretary.

A 1984 batch IAS officer of the UP cadre, Mishra, who was due to retire on December 31, was given one-year extension in service.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved repatriation of Durga Shankar Mishra, IAS (UP: 1984) to his cadre for his proposed appointment as chief secretary, Uttar Pradesh, by the state government,” said an order dated December 29, 2021 issued by Deepti Umashankar, secretary Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Currently, Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, a 1985-batch IAS officer, is the chief secretary of UP. He is due to retire in February 2023.

“DS Mishra will reach here on Thursday. The state government may issue his order of appointment simultaneously with the order for new posting for RK Tiwari,” said a senior officer of state government. Though Tiwari has been empanelled for deputation to union government, uncertainty prevails over his likely appointment at the centre or with the state government.

RELATED STORIES

“I will hand over charge as chief secretary to DS Mishra on Thursday,” said Tiwari, when contacted.

An electrical engineering graduate from IIT Kanpur and an MBA from University of Western Sydney, Mishra has held various important positions with union government as well as government of Uttar Pradesh.

The Union government approved the proposal to grant one-year extension to Mishra. “The approval of central government is hereby conveyed for extension of service to Durga Shankar Mishra, IAS (UP:1984) for one year beyond his normal age of superannuation i.e. 31/12/2021 in relaxation of Rule 16 (1) of the AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958 by invoking Rule 3 of AIS (CSRM) Rules, 1960, in the event of his being appointed as chief secretary, UP,” said an order of union government.

The move to appoint DS Mishra ahead of the assembly elections became a point of discussion in the corridors of power. There was speculation that his appointment was likely to lead to major administrative reshuffle in the state administration.

