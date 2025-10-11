Senior UP PWD officials to monitor road repair in state

The Public Works Department (PWD) has deployed senior officials to review pothole/patch repair work, now on in the state. Road repair being undertaken in Lucknow recently (HT File Photo)

A total eight departments are working to make UP roads pothole-free and their target is a total 53,628.10 km, where work has been done upon 17,681.15 km.

Principal secretary Ajay Chauhan said, “In all, 68 officials have been deployed in different districts and they are expected to give a report on five major roads in their respective districts.”

The officials deployed for the work are chief engineer/executive engineer level officials. The report from each official will come to the headquarters where a panel will review the reports and take further action. The review will be done by chief engineer section-1 and the report is expected by October 12.

During inspections, the officials will prepare a detailed report upon work progress, pace of work, and mention the reason if the progress is slow.

“We have to finish pothole/patch repair on all major district roads (MDR), other district roads (ODR), and state highways before the festivals. The work will continue still on rural connecting roads but that too has to be finished by October 31,” said Ashok Kumar Dwivedi, head of department and engineer-in-chief (development) in the PWD.

₹400 crore budget has already been sanctioned for patch repair, which is ₹45 crore more than last year.

According to the progress report, 35% of the pothole repair work has been completed out of a total of 47,967.59 km. Officials claim the pace slowed due to rain earlier this week. They claimed the progress in work is being made and targets will be achieved.

According to the report updated till October 10, 515 km stretch under the ministry of road transport and highways is 98.63% completed for pothole repair, while NHAI has completed 96.75% stretch of its 281.57 km stretch in the state.