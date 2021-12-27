Sero surveillance begins in UP, samples to be sent to KGMU

LUCKNOW Sero-surveillance to monitor the level of antibodies against Covid infection among the masses began in the state on Monday and the samples collected will be sent to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) for analysis.

“Hundred samples in Lucknow will be collected with the consent of the people identified for sero-surveillance. We hope to collect all of these by Tuesday,” said a senior health official in Lucknow.

Earlier, sero-surveillance was conducted in the state in September and October 2020. Under the fresh round, random sampling will be done among adult men, women and children in five districts while in 20 other districts sampling will be done as per timeline.

A total 640 samples each will be collected from Ballia, Shahjahanpur, Kushinagar, Ghaziabad and Sambhal. In these districts, samples will be taken in the ratio of 3 adult men to 3 adult women and 3 children. Sampling will be random.

In 20 other districts, 100 samples will be taken in different categories. The first category is of health workers who had tested positive for Covid between May 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020.

Another category will be of 264 samples from among health workers who did not test positive till vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The next category is of people above 60 years of age who tested positive in RT-PCR report between July 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021. A total of 332 samples will be taken collectively from all districts.

The next category is of common people aged between 18 and 59 years who tested positive between May 2020 and August 2020.