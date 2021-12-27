Sero-surveillance in Uttar Pradesh from today

Sero-surveillance will again be done in Uttar Pradesh to check the level of antibodies among the masses against the Covid infection. Sample collection will begin from Monday.

Earlier, sero-surveillance was done in September and October 2020. Under the fresh round, random sampling will be done among adult men, women and children in five districts while in 20 other districts sampling will be done in timeline.

Six hundred and forty samples each will be collected from Ballia, Shahjahanpur, Kushinagar, Gaziabad and Sambhal, totalling to 3200 samples. In these districts, samples will be taken in the ratio of 3 adult men to 3 adult women and 3 children. Sampling will be random.

All samples have to be collected in December. “We will begin sampling from Monday. A list of people from whom samples have to be taken is ready,” said a senior health official in Lucknow.

In 20 other districts, 100 samples will be taken in different categories. The first category is of health workers who had tested positive for Covid between May 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020.

Another category will be of 264 samples from among health workers who did not test positive till vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The next category is of people above 60-years of age who tested positive in RTPCR report between July 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021. A total of 332 samples will be taken collectively from all districts.

The next category is of common people aged between 18 and 59 years who tested positive between May 2020 and August 2020.