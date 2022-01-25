Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Setting up highway policing: World Bank offers loan, UP weighs pros and cons

The loan offer comes with certain tough terms and conditions, and the state will have to bear incurring expenses as well on the maintenance of the special force and the infrastructure, an official explained
The World Bank is believed to have offered a loan of 300 crore to UP to create highway policing infrastructure (HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 01:07 AM IST
ByBrajendra K Parashar, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh is cautiously weighing the pros and cons before it takes a final call on the World Bank’s standing loan offer for setting up a dedicated highway police force to control road mishaps and curb crimes on state highways, people in the know of things said.

The home and the PWD departments on Monday made a presentation on the long-pending proposal on creating highway policing infrastructure with the World Bank’s aide in a meeting chaired by chief secretary DS Mishra but the meeting remained inconclusive and no decision on whether to go ahead with the proposal or not could be taken.

“The CS called a meeting to discuss the proposal to create a special highway police force with the World Bank’s assistance in the state but no decision was taken in today’s meeting,” additional chief secretary (home) Avnish Kumar Awasthi said when contacted over phone.

The World Bank wants UP to take some proactive measures, including setting up a dedicated police force for highway patrolling to promote road safety in the state that accounts for the highest number of deaths in traffic crashes in the country every year.

The World Bank is believed to have offered a loan of 300 crore to UP to create highway policing infrastructure but the government is in a fix over whether to accept the offer even as the international financial institution is mounting pressure on it to implement the project.

“The loan offer that comes with certain tough terms and conditions will ultimately create an additional financial liability for the state that would have to repay the amount,” an official said explaining the government’s hitch. “Moreover, the state will have to bear incurring expenses as well on the maintenance of the special force and the infrastructure,” he added.

According to PWD chief engineer (World Bank) VK Jain, the government might take a decision to set up a highway police force in the state after discussing and sorting out certain issues in the times to come. “The NH 2 and NH 25 have already been identified for implementing the highway policing project in the first phase,” he revealed.

The NH 2 also called the GT Road runs over 700 km between Mathura and Varanasi in UP before ending in Kolkata while the NH 25 connects Lucknow and Kanpur in UP.

According to a home department official, the highway police project in UP has been under consideration since the Akhilesh Yadav government decided, in principle, to create the special force in 2015 to respond to situations of crimes and accidents on highways. “But no significant forward movement was made since even as the World Bank keeps pushing the idea,” he said.

Brajendra K Parashar

