Seven district police chiefs among 11 IPS officers transferred in U.P.
As many as eleven Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including police chiefs of seven districts, were transferred by the U.P. government, said senior home department officials here on Sunday.
Additional police commissioner of Varanasi Anil Kumar Singh, a 2007 batch DIG rank IPS officer has been shifted as DIG of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Lucknow. DIG/ Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Bulandshahr Santosh Kumar Singh has replaced him, said a senior official.
The official said 2014 batch IPS officer Shlok Kumar was shifted as SSP Bulandshahr after nearly 16 months as SP Rae Bareli. SP of Ambedkar Nagar Alok Priyadarshi has replaced him. SP of Kanpur Outer Ajit Kumar Sinha is now SP Ambedkar Nagar.
Tej Swaroop Singh, who was posted at SP Personnel at Police headquarters in Lucknow, has been made new SP Kanpur Outer. DIG/SP of Deoria Sripati Mishra has been transferred as DIG PAC headquarters in Lucknow, while 2012 batch IPS officer Sankalp Sharma has been made the new SP Deoria after being transferred from the post of deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Kanpur police commissionerate.
Similarly, Shubham Patel, who was posted as additional SP in Aligrah, has been given his first independent posting as SP of Hamirpur while SP of Mainpuri Ashok Kumar Rai has been attached to police headquarters in Lucknow. Kamlesh Dixit, who was posted as SP Hamirpur, has been transferred as SP of Mainpuri.
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.
Leopard kills boy near KWS in U.P., angry locals thrash forest guard
An eight-year-old boy was killed by a leopard, which strayed from Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, in Ayodhyapurwa village under Sujauli police station area on Saturday night, leading to a violent protest by locals who thrashed a forest guard, said divisional forest officer, KWS, Akash Deep Badhawan on Sunday. He said Seebu, the son of Rajjab Ali and a resident of Ayodhyapurwa village, went missing on Saturday evening.
Five NCR depots instructed to maintain rakes for Vande Bharat trains
In the backdrop of Indian Railways planning to introduce 102 Vande Bharat trains on different routes across the country, Railway Board has asked respective zones to start preparing the infrastructure needed to maintain the rakes of these prestigious trains earlier called “Train 18”.
