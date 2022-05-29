Seven district police chiefs among 11 IPS officers transferred in U.P.

As many as eleven Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including police chiefs of seven districts, were transferred by the U.P. government, said senior home department officials here on Sunday.

Additional police commissioner of Varanasi Anil Kumar Singh, a 2007 batch DIG rank IPS officer has been shifted as DIG of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Lucknow. DIG/ Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Bulandshahr Santosh Kumar Singh has replaced him, said a senior official.

The official said 2014 batch IPS officer Shlok Kumar was shifted as SSP Bulandshahr after nearly 16 months as SP Rae Bareli. SP of Ambedkar Nagar Alok Priyadarshi has replaced him. SP of Kanpur Outer Ajit Kumar Sinha is now SP Ambedkar Nagar.

Tej Swaroop Singh, who was posted at SP Personnel at Police headquarters in Lucknow, has been made new SP Kanpur Outer. DIG/SP of Deoria Sripati Mishra has been transferred as DIG PAC headquarters in Lucknow, while 2012 batch IPS officer Sankalp Sharma has been made the new SP Deoria after being transferred from the post of deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Kanpur police commissionerate.

Similarly, Shubham Patel, who was posted as additional SP in Aligrah, has been given his first independent posting as SP of Hamirpur while SP of Mainpuri Ashok Kumar Rai has been attached to police headquarters in Lucknow. Kamlesh Dixit, who was posted as SP Hamirpur, has been transferred as SP of Mainpuri.