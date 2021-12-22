Seven new exchange nodes to bolster Internet ecosystem in UP

LUCKNOW Seven new Internet exchange nodes will be launched in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh (UP) on Thursday to strengthen the internet ecosystem in the state. Located in Meerut, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Gorakhpur, these nodes will be launched from Agra.

People from the other six locations will be able to connect virtually to the inauguration ceremony.

Till date, only one internet exchange node was operating in UP in Gautam Buddha Nagar. These exchanges help improve Internet speed for consumers, ensure better resilience, stability, efficiency and quality of service at a lower cost, stated a government release.

“Setting up of internet exchange is a part of PM Modi’s Digital India vision of connecting all Indians with open, safe and trusted internet,” IT minister Chandrasekhar had said at an event recently.

According to an estimate, broadband users had increased from 250 million to approximately 840 million over the last couple of years and data consumption saw an increase of 189 times (from 62.9 peta bytes to 11,924 petabytes).

A government release claimed that government policies resulted in increase of Internet Service Providers from nearly 221 to approximately 1,556 (a 7-fold increase) over the last 7 years since 2014.