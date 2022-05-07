Seven of a family die in car accident on Yamuna E-way in UP’s Mathura
Seven members of a family belonging to Bahadurpur village of Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh died on the spot and two others were seriously injured in a car accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district on Saturday morning, police said.
The family was going to Noida in the car which is feared to have been struck by another unidentified vehicle within limits of Naujheel police station of Mathura district at 5 am, they added. The dead included three men, three women and a child. The injured were admitted to the district hospital, the police said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. “The road accident in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. With this I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the PM’s Office tweeted in Hindi.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has also expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the administration to provide adequate treatment to the injured. Superintendent of police, Mathura rural, Shrish Chandra said the car (UP 16DB 9872) was found damaged on a road within limit of Naujheel police station.
“It seems that an unidentified vehicle hit the car moving towards Noida. Lallu, 50, his wife Chutki, their three sons Rajesh, Sri Gopal and Sanjay besides daughters-in-law Nisha, Nandini and grandsons Krish and Dheeraj from village Bahadurpur in Hardoi district were in the car,” Chandra added.
While the deceased child was identified as Dheeraj, others who died in the accident were yet to be identified, he said. The bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination. Relatives of the deceased in Hardoi were on their way to Mathura when the report last came in.
Reality check at LU: Drinking water supply good but washrooms need more attention
Amid the searing heat, remaining hydrated is a necessity for all, especially those going out for work and studies. Besides, the outbreak of pandemic has made the issue of cleanliness of paramount importance. Lucknow University, one of India's top universities, appears to have addressed both issues to some extent. On a reality check, HT discovered some good water facilities in the varsity but washroom conditions at several departments yearn for attention.
UP Board 2022 exam results likely by mid-June
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka UP Board is gearing up to declare the results of its high school and intermediate examinations-2022 in the second week of June. In a proposal sent to the state government, the board has conveyed its plans, says a senior official of the board aware of the development. UP Board officials are reluctant to comment on the exact date on which they plan to announce the result.
Access road to Mangeshkar hospital planned to address traffic issues
The Pune Municipal Corporation, traffic police and the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital have taken steps to resolve the traffic congestion issue near the hospital. The hospital has purchased a plot near the DP (development plan) road that will allow direct access to the medical facility. The planned stretch connecting DP road to the hospital will have a culvert over the waterbody to be constructed by PMC.
Raped by father, teen hangs self in UP’s Banda; accused held
An 18-year-old woman hanged herself after being allegedly raped by her father at a village under Marka police station area in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday. Police have lodged an FIR on the complaint of younger sister of the deceased and arrested her father. Additional superintendent of police, Banda, Laxmi Niwas Mishra said the accused had allegedly raped her daughter on Thursday night. ASP Mishra said the accused was being questioned.
Gender sensitization workshop held at Lucknow University
The Legal Aid Centre of Lucknow University in collaboration with varsity's internal complaints committee conducted a gender sensitization workshop at the faculty of yoga and alternative medicine, new campus, LU on Saturday. The programme was divided into two parts-- the first part covered numerous laws now in effect in the society and the second part covered specifically the prevention of sexual harassment of women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013.
