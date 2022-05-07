Seven of a family die in car accident on Yamuna E-way in UP’s Mathura

Seven members of a family belonging to Bahadurpur village of Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh died on the spot and two others were seriously injured in a car accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district on Saturday morning, police said.

The family was going to Noida in the car which is feared to have been struck by another unidentified vehicle within limits of Naujheel police station of Mathura district at 5 am, they added. The dead included three men, three women and a child. The injured were admitted to the district hospital, the police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. “The road accident in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. With this I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the PM’s Office tweeted in Hindi.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has also expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the administration to provide adequate treatment to the injured. Superintendent of police, Mathura rural, Shrish Chandra said the car (UP 16DB 9872) was found damaged on a road within limit of Naujheel police station.

“It seems that an unidentified vehicle hit the car moving towards Noida. Lallu, 50, his wife Chutki, their three sons Rajesh, Sri Gopal and Sanjay besides daughters-in-law Nisha, Nandini and grandsons Krish and Dheeraj from village Bahadurpur in Hardoi district were in the car,” Chandra added.

While the deceased child was identified as Dheeraj, others who died in the accident were yet to be identified, he said. The bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination. Relatives of the deceased in Hardoi were on their way to Mathura when the report last came in.