Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Seven pilgrims from Karnataka dead, 9 others injured in road accident in Bahraich
lucknow news

Seven pilgrims from Karnataka dead, 9 others injured in road accident in Bahraich

Bahraich police said the accident took place when an Ayodhya-bound tempo-traveller ferrying as many as 16 people from Karnataka collided with a truck
The accident took place on Nanpara-Lakhimpur Kheri highway in Bahraich district on Sunday morning. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 29, 2022 10:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

As many as seven pilgrims, including three women, were killed and nine others injured when a tempo-traveller and a truck collided head-on near Naniha on Nanpara-Lakhimpur Kheri highway in Bahraich district here on Sunday morning, said senior police and district administration officials.

They said the injured had been admitted to local community health centre while three of them referred to Bahraich medical college.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the deaths of the pilgrims and ordered district officials to provide all possible medical facility to the injured people.

District magistrate (DM) of Bahraich Dinesh Chandra Sharma and superintendent of police (SP) Keshav Kumar Chowdhary said five people died on the spot while two others succumbed during treatment in hospital.

The SP said the incident took place when the tempo-traveller ferrying as many as 16 people from Karnataka was on way to Ayodhya via Lakhimpur Kheri. He said the truck coming from the opposite side had a head-in collision with the vehicle carrying the pilgrims on the highway under Motipur police stations limits at around 6am.

He said the injured were initially rushed to Mihipurwa community health centre from where three were later referred to Bahraich medical college for treatment. He said directions had been issued to the doctors to provide all possible medical facility to the injured and efforts were on to contact the families of the deceased.

