Seven pilgrims from Karnataka dead, 9 others injured in road accident in Bahraich
As many as seven pilgrims, including three women, were killed and nine others injured when a tempo-traveller and a truck collided head-on near Naniha on Nanpara-Lakhimpur Kheri highway in Bahraich district here on Sunday morning, said senior police and district administration officials.
They said the injured had been admitted to local community health centre while three of them referred to Bahraich medical college.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the deaths of the pilgrims and ordered district officials to provide all possible medical facility to the injured people.
District magistrate (DM) of Bahraich Dinesh Chandra Sharma and superintendent of police (SP) Keshav Kumar Chowdhary said five people died on the spot while two others succumbed during treatment in hospital.
The SP said the incident took place when the tempo-traveller ferrying as many as 16 people from Karnataka was on way to Ayodhya via Lakhimpur Kheri. He said the truck coming from the opposite side had a head-in collision with the vehicle carrying the pilgrims on the highway under Motipur police stations limits at around 6am.
He said the injured were initially rushed to Mihipurwa community health centre from where three were later referred to Bahraich medical college for treatment. He said directions had been issued to the doctors to provide all possible medical facility to the injured and efforts were on to contact the families of the deceased.
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.
Leopard kills boy near KWS in U.P., angry locals thrash forest guard
An eight-year-old boy was killed by a leopard, which strayed from Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, in Ayodhyapurwa village under Sujauli police station area on Saturday night, leading to a violent protest by locals who thrashed a forest guard, said divisional forest officer, KWS, Akash Deep Badhawan on Sunday. He said Seebu, the son of Rajjab Ali and a resident of Ayodhyapurwa village, went missing on Saturday evening.
Five NCR depots instructed to maintain rakes for Vande Bharat trains
In the backdrop of Indian Railways planning to introduce 102 Vande Bharat trains on different routes across the country, Railway Board has asked respective zones to start preparing the infrastructure needed to maintain the rakes of these prestigious trains earlier called “Train 18”.
