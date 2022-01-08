Seven-phase UP assembly polls to begin from western districts that currently have high Covid caseload

The seven-phase Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly polls to be held between February 10 and March 7 will commence from the western districts that account for about 50% of the state’s Covid-19 caseload after a surge in the infection graph since the last week of December 2021. The polling dates in UP are: February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10, the election commission announced on Saturday.

In the first phase, polling will be held on February 10 in 58 assembly constituencies in 11 districts, including Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

About 50% of UP’s 6,411 fresh cases – 3,402 — were reported in these 11 districts going to polls in the first phase. These districts also account for over 50% of the active cases (10,128), making the task of holding poll challenging for the poll panel.

With the 6,411 fresh Covid-19 cases across the state in the last 24 hours, the tally of active cases in UP has gone up to 18,551, according to data released by the state health and family welfare department on Saturday.

The positivity rate increased to 2.91% while the recovery rate that was 98.6% in December declined to 97.6% on Saturday.

The second phase voting will take place on February 14 in 55 assembly constituencies in nine districts.

The third phase will have voting in 59 assembly constituencies in 16 districts, the fourth phase in 60 assembly constituencies in nine districts and the fifth phase in 60 assembly constituencies in 11 districts. During the sixth phase, polling will take place in 57 assembly constituencies in 10 districts. The seventh phase will see polling in 54 assembly constituencies in nine districts.

Acknowledging that the Covid-19 situation in the poll bound states is dynamic and not static, the poll preparations have been made to hold a Covid safe election, said chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra in New Delhi.

For his part, Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said the direction issued by EC for ensuring Covid-19 appropriate behaviour during the election campaign and polling will be implemented strictly.

A ban has been imposed on physical rallies, road shows, padyatras, street corner meetings till January 15. The political parties have been urged to hold virtual and digital campaigning on various social media platforms, he said.

The election commission’s guidelines have been sent to all the district magistrates and they have been directed to ensure that there is no violation of the poll panel order. The district magistrates will be held responsible for the violation of Covid guidelines issued by the ECI, he said.

EC has also directed the chief secretary and state health department officers to ensure that maximum people are fully vaccinated with the double dose, personnel deployed in the poll duty get the precautionary booster dose and the polling stations are fully sanitised. The political parties have been told to furnish an undertaking that they would abide by the Covid-19 guidelines, Shukla said.

Although the Covid-19 infection is spreading fast in the state, the virus is mild and this can be gauged from the fact that during the second wave on March 29, 2021, out of the 2,556 active cases in Lucknow, 312 people were admitted in hospitals but on Saturday, out of the 2,573 cases in the city, merely 15 patients are admitted in hospitals, said additional chief secretary (health and family welfare) Amit Mohan Prasad.

Uttar Pradesh has ramped up Covid-19 vaccination by administering 21.5 crore doses. While 7.7 crore people (53%) have received two doses, 13.11 crore (88.98 %) have been given the first dose. Strict measures have implemented in the districts in which the active Covid tally is 1,000, he said.

Dr PK Gupta, former president of Lucknow branch of the Indian Medical Association, said two-month long poll process in Uttar Pradesh will commence on January 14 amid the surge in Covid cases in UP.

With the third wave likely to peak by January-end or the first week of February, EC’s guidelines to check gatherings should be implemented strictly till then and political parties should be motivated to hold virtual meetings, he said.

The notification for the first phase of the UP assembly elections will be issued on January 14, Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said on Saturday.

With the announcement of the assembly election schedule, the mode code of conduct (MCC) has come into effect in Uttar Pradesh, Shukla said. Directions have been issued for effective implementation of MCC. He also said orders have been issued for a ban on the transfer of officials and employees associated with the election work.

For the first phase, the last date for filing nominations is January 21 and scrutiny will take place on January 24. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 27.

The second phase notification will be issued on January 21, and the last date of nominations is January 28.

The notification for third phase will be issued on January 25 and for fourth phase on January 27.

The notification for the fifth phase will be issued on February 1,sixth phase on February and seventh and last phase on February 10.

